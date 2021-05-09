Miami at Boston: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (5/9)

The sixth-place Miami Heat play the seventh-place Boston Celtics on Sunday, May 9 at 1 p.m.Eastern Time, and if you are looking to do some last-minute betting research, you happen to be in luck! We will give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you will need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

Both teams are trending healthy with each needing the win to stay out of range of the league’s new play-in tournament, with the Heat having won their last contest and seven of their last 10. The Celtics however have been struggling in recent weeks, losing their last game and winning just four out of their last 10 games.

Expect desperation basketball from Boston and Miami both.

Heat at Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (5/9) https://t.co/FM3ANxMA8W — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 9, 2021

Point spread: -1.5

Money line: 1.91/ 1.91

Over-under: 220.5

The Celtics have to approach this game like it could change the course of their season's ending, because it absolutely could. But with Boston failing to show up in critical moments, we'll have to bet against the Celtics besting an equally-hungry Heat. Prediction: Miami Heat 101, Boston 98

