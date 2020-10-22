Miami boss warns Higuain after red card

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has been told to keep his emotions in check after a stormy start to his MLS career

Gonzalo Higuain has been told to cool it after a tempestuous start to his time in Major League Soccer.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker was red carded in his sixth appearance for David Beckham's Inter Miami after arguing with officials in the wake of last weekend's defeat to Montreal.

Higuain, named captain by manager Diego Alonso in the absence of the injured Luis Robles, will now be banned for Saturday's South Florida derby with Orlando City as Miami's play-off hopes hang in the balance.

Higuain, 32, has shown flashes of his world-class ability since moving from the Serie A champions in September but has also cut a frustrated figure - he was involved in a stormy flare-up with Philadelphia Union players after missing a penalty on debut before his latest indiscretion at the end of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Thierry Henry’s side.

Beckham's team, currently outside the play-off places with just four games remaining, welcome back Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro from international duty but Alonso will miss the Argentine who, despite scoring just once so far, has been one of Miami's most potent attacking threats.

"We don't like any player to be sent off, we have spoken about it," Alonso told AFP.

"Personally, I like players who are defending his team but on the field.

"It's not necessary to get sent off to show your commitment because Gonzalo is very committed with his club, team-mates and the coaching staff."

Miami's players were unhappy with the officials for allowing Montreal's winning goal and, according to defender Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez, an 'arrogant' attitude which triggered Higuain's outburst.

"It is something we need to correct," continued Alonso. "Also the referee cannot be an excuse for us. We have spoken privately and how we can move forward.

"Missing Gonzalo is undoubtedly important for the team but we have played well in games without him."

According to MLS rules, Higuain will not be allowed into Inter Miami’s stadium this weekend because of his suspension but around 4,000 fans are set to be given tickets as the club attempts to end a difficult debut season on a high.

A few hundred were allowed into the 1-1 draw with Atlanta on October 14th but this will be the biggest crowd to attend a match since the new arena, built on the site of the old Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, was opened earlier this year.

