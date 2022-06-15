Miami billionaire booster is the first target of NCAA’s NIL inquiries | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger discuss the NCAA’s inquiry into the University of Miami and billionaire booster John Ruiz, and debate if the NCAA will come down on the school for violations of the NIL policy.

Video Transcript

[DIGITAL EFFECT]

DAN WETZEL: NCAA enforcement begins an attempted NIL crackdown with Miami inquiry. NCAA plans to explore name, image, and likeness deals is no longer an idle threat. They spoke with Miami booster, John Ruiz, who's company, LifeWallet, among others, has been very active in giving NIL deals to Miami players, and in some cases, transfers. And has maybe most famously, Nijel Pack, the Kansas State basketball player signed a two-year $800,000 deal.

I think there's 115 athletes that Ruiz has done deals with, although a couple are at North Carolina and FIU, most are at Miami. All right, so you spoke to Ruiz, the NCAA saying this isn't quite an investigation. But I guess the basic question is, is he is this a pay for play that is set up with the school or is this not? And Ruiz is quite confident he's broken no rules. What is the latest, what do you got here?

ROSS DELLENGER: Well, we kind of knew this would happen. Like after the NCAA released last week, well, really a month ago, they released a new, kind of new guidelines clarifying NIL. And one of the big clarifications was a booster and booster collectives cannot be involved in recruiting and cannot provide recruiting inducements in the form of NIL. And

I remember being told then when those guidelines were released in early May that target number one was going to be Miami based on the very public comments and tweets by Ruiz. That's what separates Miami I think from a lot of the other schools and the other collectives, is how brazen and public Ruiz's been. So we kind of knew this was coming, that they would probably start with Miami and with Ruiz.

And I don't know how to clarify, because some people I talked to did describe it as an investigation. Others described it as more of an inquiry. Ruiz thinks it was just some casual interview. He kind of acted like eh, the NCAA just dropped by to pick my brain. I'm not sure that is what it was. But I'm also not sure it was a full on investigation or, as of yet it could be called a full on investigation.

But they're certainly interested in the Nijel Pack stuff, that's what got everybody's attention is him posting that before Pack even posted a commitment himself, let alone signed or anything like that or was, arrived at the school. And he posted that stuff about his deal, and that he had committed to the school. So that got everybody's attention.

And I think some other people, maybe even players were interviewed too. And so it seems like this is a start of maybe what could be an investigation and what could be a multiple school kind of thing with the NCAA. I wouldn't think Miami is going to be the only one.

DAN WETZEL: OK, so if there is a violation here, and that's a big if. And again, Ruiz is not a dumb guy, so he believes he followed all the rules, whatever those rules are. What is it? Is it the coordination with the school? Would it be just giving a deal before someone even transfer? Like, what is the what's the tipping point that could happen here?

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah, I think it is an inducement. I don't think it's as much coordination with the school, because he is doing a lot of things, appears to be doing a lot of things on his own. In fact, I think that's one of the issues, is the school is having maybe a little trouble policing him. And in those guidelines from a month ago when the NCAA clarified their NIL guidance, one of the things was, schools has to be responsible for their boosters, and if they're not, they'll be punished.

So the athlete eligibility is not a factor here. I don't, the NCAA released that last week in a memo to schools that they won't punish athletes and won't pull their eligibility. But I think what they will do, is potentially find the school and force the school to disassociate the booster. However, you know, what's going to follow if that does happen, Ruiz is going to sue them. There's no doubt. Like, it would just go to court. And then they have to, then they have to prove that there was an inducement.

And as somebody told me, it can look like an inducement, smell like an inducement, but can you prove that it really is an inducement? Because these boosters like Ruiz, I mean, these are smart businessmen, like you mentioned. And they've got, he's got a team of lawyers, man. He's got like, he's got a lot of lawyers working on this, and they're dotting the I's and T's. They've got all this documentation of quid pro quo and following state law. So yeah, it seems like an inducement, but can you prove that? And that's going to be difficult.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas climbs seven spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings after latest commitment

    The Longhorns now have six total commits for the 2023 class and could soon pick up more momentum.

  • QB Daniels brings experience, perspective to West Virginia

    When restarting the recruiting process for a third time, transfer quarterback JT Daniels had a few goals in mind.

  • Pope asks faithful to not forget war-torn Ukraine

    STORY: "Let not get used to living as if the war were a distant thing", the 85-year-old pontiff told thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for his weekly General Audience. Let our remembrance, our affection, our prayers and our help always go out to this people who are suffering so much and who are carrying out a true martyrdom.”In the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of Jesuit media and published on Tuesday (June 14), Francis praised "brave" Ukrainians for fighting for survival but also said the situation was not black and white and that the war was "perhaps in some way provoked."Separately, in a message for the Roman Catholic Church's upcoming World Day of the Poor, Francis lamented that Ukraine had been added to a list of regional wars.Francis has several times implicitly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion but without naming him. He also has used terms such as "unjustified aggression" and "invasion" and has lamented atrocities against civilians.

  • Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The wear and tear from back-to-back seven-game series seems to be taking its toll on the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. Tired legs have led to shots falling short down the stretch in back-to-back losses that have left the Celtics on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston. The Celtics missed 11 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter of a 104-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Monday night.

  • Matt Gaetz calls Trump loyalist Jim Jordan 'the spiritual and intellectual leader' of House Republicans

    "Where Jim goes, the conference goes," Gaetz said during a recent interview with Time, in which he named Rep. Jordan as a potential Speaker.

  • MLS’ $2.5 Billion Apple TV Deal: Game-Changer or Disappointment?

    For months, Major League Soccer has deliberated on what it wanted for its next TV deal: games in every home in America or a bigger check and a product behind a paywall. The answer arrived Tuesday when the league announced a 10-year deal for every match to be streamed on a new subscription service from […]

  • Cubs' Christopher Morel's hot start grabs Manny Machado's attention

    The Cubs rookie sensation is receiving recognition from players across baseball for his impressive first month in the Show.

  • Michael Jordan hooks 24-pound dolphinfish in tournament off North Carolina coast

    The basketball great returned to the fishing competition for the third year in a row.

  • Lord Buddha's relics displayed in Mongolia

    STORY: The four relics that were brought by a delegation led by Indian Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju were placed in the monastery during a ceremony. People dressed in traditional attires and headgears took out a procession as devotees offered prayers to mark the occasion.Speaker, Mongolian Parliament, Gombojav Zandanshatar thanked the Indian government for bringing Buddha relics to Mongolia.The relics are a part of 22 antiques that were recovered from a site in India's eastern Bihar state, which is believed to be Kapilvastu city.

  • Unilever shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott

    Unilever Plc was sued on Wednesday by a U.S. shareholder who said the company mishandled the decision by its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. According to the proposed class action in Manhattan federal court, Unilever improperly concealed the decision before it was announced, recognizing that many U.S. states might divest from companies that support anti-Israel boycotts, yet stood behind it once the news became public. Ben & Jerry's announced last July it would stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with an Israeli ice cream maker that rejected the ban.

  • 3 Vikings players with most to prove in 2022

    Who has the most to prove in 2022?

  • Grades for every AFC team's fantasy players: Can anyone top Bengals?

    Matt Harmon puts each NFL offense into the grinder to determine which unit has the most fantasy riches to offer in 2022. First up, the teams of the AFC!

  • Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million

    A rare Michael Jordan rookie card sold with auction house Christie's for $1.008 million, including fees and premiums - a record for the 1986-87 Fleer Jordan that set the sports card industry aflame in the wake of The Last Dance's airing. Source: Dan ...

  • Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

    Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…

  • Marine veteran Mark Lombardo files to run against Gaetz, promises no 'drama and gimmicks'

    Mark Lombardo, a Marine and former FedEx executive, has filed paperwork to run for Congress against Matt Gaetz

  • Ranking the Nebraska offense amongst their Big Ten peers

    Too high or too low? Where do you rank the Huskers' offense?

  • Second Year Breakout Candidates

    Matt Stroup, Jared Johnson and Dr. A discuss the fantasy ceilings for second-year players, including Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Meet 13 players from Greater Cincinnati high schools/colleges on MLB rosters

    Former Madeira High School standout Andrew Benintendi is among players from local schools on MLB rosters.

  • No criminal charges for Moraine officers involved in deadly I-75 shooting

    A Montgomery County grand jury returned a no true bill, finding that under the circumstances the officers acted lawfully during the May 2022 shooting death of Elijah Isham, 27, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

  • Andrew Wiggins' reps once feared the Warriors were going to trade the young star. Now he's thriving in the Finals

    Andrew Wiggins' agent reportedly wanted to know if Wiggins was in the Warriors' long-term plans at the time of the trade. He's been a seamless fit.