MIAA track and field meet begins Saturday at PSU

May 8—As usual, it's a meet loaded with talented individuals and teams when the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are contested this weekend at Pittsburg State's Carnie Smith Stadium.

It's the 94th all-time meet for the men and 39th for the women.

Action begins Saturday morning with competition in the heptathlon at 10 and the decathlon at 10:45. Field events start at noon and running preliminaries begin at 4:30 p.m.

Eleven finals are scheduled for Saturday, capped by the women's and men's 10,000 meters at 7:50. The other nine finals are field events — the men's hammer throw, long jump, pole vault and javelin and the women's pole vault, hammer throw, long jump, high jump and javelin.

The remaining finals will be held on Sunday, with events starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through the finishing 4x400 relays at 6:05 p.m.

Both Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State teams are nationally ranked.

The Lions' squads are both in the top-10 — the women at No 4 and the men at No. 9.

Pittsburg State's teams are No. 6 in the men's poll and No. 15 in the women's ranking. The Gorillas have captured the last five women's outdoor conference titles from 2015-19.

There are six more ranked teams in the conference. Central Missouri is eighth and Lincoln 25th in the men's poll, and the women's ranking also includes Central Missouri (No. 11), Fort Hays State (12), Lincoln (19) and Nebraska-Kearney (24).

Missouri Southern's women have posted 18 automatic or provisional marks for the NCAA Championships.

The automatic qualifiers are Elizabeth Pomatto and Katelyn Mooney in the javelin and Kirsten Leisinger in the hammer throw. Pomatto and Mooney rank 1-3 nationally in the javelin, and Leisinger is second in the hammer throw.

The Lion men have 22 automatic or provisional marks this season.

Thrower Rajindra Campbell has two automatics, ranking second in the shot put and third in the discus.

Travis Petersen is fifth in the hammer throw, and Ryan Riddle is 10th in the 5,000 meters.