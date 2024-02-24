MIAA released 2024 basketball state tournament seeds. Find out where your team is headed

The ball is about to be tipped. teams across the state know where they will begin their basketball state title chases.

Teams from all over MetroWest ad Milford filled the brackets. Twenty five teams will open at home.

The Franklin boys and Medway girls hold the region's most advantageous seeds at No. 3.

The hockey seeds were released earlier this afternoon.

Without further ado, every MetroWest ad Milford area team's basketball state tournament seed:

Boys Division 1

Round of 32

No. 35 Shrewsbury/No. 30 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 3 Franklin (21-1)

No. 17 Natick (16-6) at No. 16 Waltham (17-3)

No. 22 Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6) at No. 11 Cambridge Rindge & Latin (17-3)

Girls Division 1

Preliminary round

No. 39 Medford (16-4) at No. 26 Lincoln-Sudbury (13-7)

No. 33 Methuen (11-9) at No. 32 Algonquin (10-10)

Round of 32

No. 37 Revere/No. 28 Durfee at No. 5 Wellesley (16-4)

No. 22 Newton North (9-11) at No. 11 Framingham (13-7)

No. 20 Franklin (10-10) at No. 13 Andover (14-7)

No. 24 Hopkinton (10-10) at No. 9 Quincy (17-3)

Boys Division 2

Preliminary round

No. 37 Middleborough (12-8) at No. 28 Westborough (13-7)

Round of 32

Hopkinton senior captain Jack Ianelli gets around Medfield sophomore Thomas Behrmann during the game in Hopkinton, Feb. 6, 2024. The Hillers beat the Big Blue, 79-57.

No. 28 Hingham/No. 27 Reading at No. 6 Hopkinton (17-3)

No. 22 Milford (9-10) at No. 11 Nashoba (16-4)

Girls Division 2

Preliminary round

Holliston junior Megan Simpson celebrates scoring her 1,000th career point with her teammates against Norwood on Tuesday in Norwood.

No. 38 Bay Path (14-6) at No. 27 Holliston (9-11)

No. 33 Marblehead (14-8) at No. 32 Westborough (12-8)

Round of 32

No. 23 Marlborough (15-3) at No. 10 Mansfield (17-4)

Boys Division 3

Preliminary round

No. 33 Nipmuc (15-5) at No. 32 Dighton-Rehoboth (7-13)

No. 40 Blackstone Valley Tech (11-9) at No. 25 Hudson (10-10)

Round of 32

No. 17 Medway (10-10) at No. 16 Abington (17-5)

No. 23 Dover-Sherborn (9-11) at No. 10 St. Mary's (15-7)

Girls Division 3

Preliminary round

No. 39 Lowell Catholic (11-9) at No. 26 Hudson (12-8)

No. 33 AMSA (14-6) at No. 32 Bellingham (3-19)

No. 35 Blackstone Valley Tech (12-7) at No. 30 Triton (10-10)

Round of 32

BVT/Triton at No. 3 Medway (16-4)

Medway High School junior Victoria Bullard shoots against Medfield, Jan. 9, 2024.

No. 40 North High/No. 25 Saugus at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn (13-7)

Division 4 boys

Preliminary round

No. 38 St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (17-3) at No. 27 Millis (9-11)

Division 4 girls

Preliminary round

No. 43 Tri-County (11-7) at No. 22 Lunenburg (7-13)

Round of 32

No. 29 Blue Hills RVT/No. 36 St. Mary Parish (Westfield) at No. 4 Millis (15-7)

Division 5 boys

Preliminary round

No. 33 Mount Everett (12-8) at No. 32 Keefe Tech (10-10)

Round of 32

Hopedale's Patrick Madden drives and Maynard's DAniel Terrell defends during the Clark Tournament Small School Semifinal on Sunday February 18, 2024.

No. 40 North Brookfield/No. 25 Innovation Academy at No. 8 Hopedale (10-10)

Division 5 girls

Round of 32

No. 43 Cavalry Chapel/No. 22 Granby at No. 11 Hopedale (10-10)

