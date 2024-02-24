MIAA released 2024 basketball state tournament seeds. Find out where your team is headed
The ball is about to be tipped. teams across the state know where they will begin their basketball state title chases.
Teams from all over MetroWest ad Milford filled the brackets. Twenty five teams will open at home.
The Franklin boys and Medway girls hold the region's most advantageous seeds at No. 3.
Without further ado, every MetroWest ad Milford area team's basketball state tournament seed:
Boys Division 1
Round of 32
No. 35 Shrewsbury/No. 30 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 3 Franklin (21-1)
No. 17 Natick (16-6) at No. 16 Waltham (17-3)
Persevere: Natick's Elijah Farrell to play basketball in Spain after he was cut following illness
No. 22 Lincoln-Sudbury (14-6) at No. 11 Cambridge Rindge & Latin (17-3)
Girls Division 1
Preliminary round
No. 39 Medford (16-4) at No. 26 Lincoln-Sudbury (13-7)
No. 33 Methuen (11-9) at No. 32 Algonquin (10-10)
Round of 32
No. 37 Revere/No. 28 Durfee at No. 5 Wellesley (16-4)
No. 22 Newton North (9-11) at No. 11 Framingham (13-7)
No. 20 Franklin (10-10) at No. 13 Andover (14-7)
No. 24 Hopkinton (10-10) at No. 9 Quincy (17-3)
Boys Division 2
Preliminary round
No. 37 Middleborough (12-8) at No. 28 Westborough (13-7)
Round of 32
No. 28 Hingham/No. 27 Reading at No. 6 Hopkinton (17-3)
No. 22 Milford (9-10) at No. 11 Nashoba (16-4)
Girls Division 2
Preliminary round
No. 38 Bay Path (14-6) at No. 27 Holliston (9-11)
Quadruple digits: Megan Simpson becomes eighth member of Holliston's 1,000-point club in loss to Norwood
No. 33 Marblehead (14-8) at No. 32 Westborough (12-8)
Round of 32
No. 23 Marlborough (15-3) at No. 10 Mansfield (17-4)
Boys Division 3
Preliminary round
No. 33 Nipmuc (15-5) at No. 32 Dighton-Rehoboth (7-13)
'The bank is open': Late 3-pointer lifts Nipmuc over Northbridge in Central Mass. Class B final
No. 40 Blackstone Valley Tech (11-9) at No. 25 Hudson (10-10)
Round of 32
No. 17 Medway (10-10) at No. 16 Abington (17-5)
No. 23 Dover-Sherborn (9-11) at No. 10 St. Mary's (15-7)
Girls Division 3
Preliminary round
No. 39 Lowell Catholic (11-9) at No. 26 Hudson (12-8)
No. 33 AMSA (14-6) at No. 32 Bellingham (3-19)
No. 35 Blackstone Valley Tech (12-7) at No. 30 Triton (10-10)
Round of 32
BVT/Triton at No. 3 Medway (16-4)
No. 40 North High/No. 25 Saugus at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn (13-7)
Division 4 boys
Preliminary round
No. 38 St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (17-3) at No. 27 Millis (9-11)
Division 4 girls
Preliminary round
No. 43 Tri-County (11-7) at No. 22 Lunenburg (7-13)
Round of 32
No. 29 Blue Hills RVT/No. 36 St. Mary Parish (Westfield) at No. 4 Millis (15-7)
Division 5 boys
Preliminary round
No. 33 Mount Everett (12-8) at No. 32 Keefe Tech (10-10)
Horsin' around: Behind the mask with Keefe Tech mascot Billy the Bronco
Round of 32
No. 40 North Brookfield/No. 25 Innovation Academy at No. 8 Hopedale (10-10)
Division 5 girls
Round of 32
No. 43 Cavalry Chapel/No. 22 Granby at No. 11 Hopedale (10-10)
