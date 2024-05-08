Mia Hoffmann, Will Termont win BHS Athlete of the Year Honors; 5 inducted to Hall of Fame

May 7—BEMIDJI — Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont are no strangers to running away with the competition.

Two of Bemidji High School's finest distance athletes added another award to their trophy case on Monday night at the BHS Hall of Fame Banquet. Hoffmann and Termont were named Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

"Winning was a testament to my coaches," Hoffmann said. "They're amazing. Everything they do means so much to me. My family put in so much work for me. To me, this was all of the work that my family and coaches put in shining through."

Activities director Kristen McRae began the conclusion of the banquet by reading the biography of each recipient. Hoffmann was highlighted as a four-time qualifier for the state cross country meet, including a second-place finish at the 2023 championships. She's also a three-time state track and Nordic skiing state qualifier, with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter race last spring at state.

"It was surreal," Hoffmann said of hearing her accolades read aloud. "I know I've had some successful seasons, but to hear it all put together like that was just surreal. And it's coming to an end, which is even more surreal to look back at what I've accomplished."

Termont was the second of two athletes to hear his resume presented.

"It's so awesome to have all of the hard work and sacrifices both myself and my coaches and teammates made recognized here tonight," Termont said. "I had such a big smile on my face when (McRae) was reading (the bio). This was something that wasn't really on my radar until cross country season went so well. It's just such an honor."

Termont is a three-sport athlete in cross country, swimming and track. Like Hoffmann, he's a multiple-time qualifier for state competitions, including a 32nd-place finish in the 2023 cross country championships.

Both Hoffmann and Termont will run at the Division-I level next fall. Hoffmann is headed to North Dakota State, while Termont will run at North Dakota.

"Her resume speaks for itself," Termont said of Hoffmann. "I'd be surprised if (BHS) had people with more state appearances than her. To get third place in track last year at state, then second place in cross country, there has to be a first place coming up for her soon. She's had such an incredible career. She encourages me a lot to keep working hard and stay dedicated."

Hoffmann was also excited to see her teammate under a spotlight on Monday.

"He's worked so hard," Hoffmann said of Termont. "He's been super consistent over the years. I know it means a lot to him. I'm just really proud that all of his work is being recognized."

A handful of other honors were handed out on Monday night, including the Mark Fodness Head Coach Award. Nordic skiing coach Mark Walters won the award for the first time.

The Jim McKeon Assistant Coach of the Year award went to Jeff Ostrom. Boys basketball head coach Steve Thompson presented the award to his longtime assistant. Ostrom is also an assistant football coach.

The Lumberjack Award added three names to its history. Donnie and Carol Peterson were celebrated for their support of BHS athletics. The honor was officially renamed to the

"Big E" Lumberjack Award to pay tribute to Eric Nelson,

a near-three-decade custodian at BHS who was known as the Jacks' biggest fan.

The Bemidji High School Athletics Hall of Fame enshrined five more names on Monday night.

Brothers Tom and Jim Ritchie were inducted back-to-back. Tom wrestled for the Lumberjacks prior to graduating in 1971. He also wrestled for Bemidji State before starting a long coaching career.

Jim was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and track. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1966. He was offered three collegiate football scholarships but turned them down to start a construction company in Bemidji.

"I'm so proud of Bemidji," Tom said in his acceptance speech. "I bump into people who will say, ' You're from Bemidji?' I say, 'I certainly am.' I'm (proud to be from) that northern town in the land of 10,000 lakes."

Brian Egersdorf coached Bemidji boys golf for 18 years. The St. Paul Johnson High School graduate won 15 Region 8 Championships and placed multiple teams in the top three at state during his coaching career with the Lumberjacks. Egersdorf was also the first Bemidji resident to win the Birchmont in 1966.

Courtney Josephson was a three-sport athlete in softball, hockey and soccer from 2003-07. She won the Female Athlete of the Year Award in 2007, along with the Hobey Baker Character Award. She helped the Jacks girls hockey team to a state tournament berth in 2007, then played collegiately at St. Cloud State.

"If I could leave any advice to the athletes in this room ... it's that it's beyond the scoreboard and talent," Josephson said. "When you finish competing, what will remain with you are the friendships and the bus rides. Those are the memories you keep. The memories of the games, the wins and the losses disappear. At the end of the day the (good) memories stick with you through the hard moments life surprises you with."

Rebecca (Rasmussen) Larson earned 10 letters combined in softball, tennis and basketball before graduating from BHS in 2004. The pitching ace went 17-1 with a 0.39 ERA and hit .408 at the plate during her senior year, earning a chance to place Division I softball at North Dakota State.

"My time at BHS prepared me for the next step," Larson said. "I really wanted to play Division I, and I got that opportunity at NDSU. ... It's fun to think about the trajectory and how it started in the backyard with my dad leading to a college career, playing against some of the best teams in the country. It all started with the work ethic, teamwork and sportsmanship I learned here at BHS."