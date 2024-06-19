Mia Hoffmann keeps running, notches impressive showing at 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals

Jun. 18—EUGENE, Ore. — Mia Hoffmann's track and field season wasn't over after state.

The now-graduated Bemidji High School senior traveled to Eugene, Ore., to compete in the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals competition at the University of Oregon.

Hoffmann took 10th place in both the 3000 (9:53.86) and 3200-meter (10:29.78) races. She also took 11th place in the two-mile competition (10:32.91) and 13th in the 5000-meter race (17:31.21).

Hoffmann won her individual heats in the two-mile and 5000-meter races.