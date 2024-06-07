Mia Hoffmann, Alec Newby notch top-5 finishes at Class 3A prelims

Jun. 6—ST. MICHAEL — Two Bemidji High School track and field athletes left their mark at the Class 3A state prelims on Wednesday in St. Michael.

Mia Hoffmann took third place in the two-mile run with a season-best time of 10:44.20. She also took third in the 2023. Hoffmann will compete in the 1600 with Alivia Thompson on Saturday.

Alec Newby broke his personal record in the pole vault. The junior reached a mark of 14-06, which ties the BHS record. His best vault was good enough for a fifth-place finish.

Will Termont was the only other Lumberjack in action on Thursday, finishing in 20th place in the 3200 with a time of 9:55.18. Termont, along with Adam Allery, Caleb Knott and Tanner Johnson, will run in the 4x800 on Saturday at STMA High School.