Mia Hoffman, Bemidji's 4x800 team competes at Hamline Elite Meet

Apr. 29—ST. PAUL — Bemidji High School was represented in two events at the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday in St. Paul.

Mia Hoffmann competed in the two-mile run, finishing with a fifth-place time of 10:51.58. She was just six seconds behind Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz in first place.

Adam Allery, Caleb Knott, Tanner Johnson and Will Termont took seventh place in the 4x800-meter relay with a mark of 8:13.81. Mankato East won the event with a time of 7:56.55.