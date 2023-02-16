Mia Burleson details the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade plans 'NFL Slimetime'
Mia Burleson shares the most interesting Kansas City Chiefs facts after their Super Bowl LVII win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Dobler played 10 years in the NFL for the Cardinals, Saints and Bills.
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Whispers that the Bears might trade Justin Fields were always going to come out once the pre-draft process started ramping up. It just means Ryan Poles is playing the game.
Chris Simms believes Brock Purdy has a clear edge over Trey Lance in the battle for the 49ers' starting quarterback position in 2023.
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
After three seasons at Alabama, Traeshon Holden committed to Oregon in December. Now he's been dismissed from the program.
With the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks away, here's a primer for the Bears, including potential targets and Day 3 sleepers.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]
