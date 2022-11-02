Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about Week 9 'NFL Slimetime'
Mia Burleson shares the most interesting facts about Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Bucs have fallen from 3-2 to 3-5. They desperately need to get a win on Sunday against the Rams, who have a 3-0 record against the Tom Brady edition of the franchise since 2020. “I think they executed better than us down the stretch,” coach Todd Bowles said regarding his team’s struggles against the [more]
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates Cooper Kupp playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The star receiver did not practice Wednesday as part of his rehab plan for this week. Kupp has an ankle injury and is dealing with swelling but has no structural damage. The Rams also held out center Brian Allen [more]
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Lions S DeShon Elliott called new defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker 'a super computer mentally'
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU