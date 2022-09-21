Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about Week 3 'NFL Slimetime'
"NFL Slimetime" host Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about Week 3, 2022.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Which matchups can we take advantage of this week when setting our lineups? Let’s take a look at five of the best for Week 3.
A long list for the #Bills to start the week:
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Lamar Jackson has a hilarious pre-draft story with Bill Belichick
Here are four reasons for optimism for the Chargers as they face the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.