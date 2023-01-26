Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about players heading into the NFC, AFC Championship Games 'NFL Slimetime'
Mia Burleson shares the most interesting facts heading into the 2022 NFC and AFC Championship Games.
Mia Burleson shares the most interesting facts heading into the 2022 NFC and AFC Championship Games.
The Vikings have completed an interview with their assistant head coach, Mike Pettine, for the defensive coordinator opening, the team announced. The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday. The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and [more]
As noted last night, all but four of the Cowboys’ coaches have contracts that expired following the 2022 season. Two of those coaches will not be back. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, senior defensive assistant George Edwards (pictured) and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return. Both have completed their three-year contracts. Edwards [more]
Want some extra storylines to follow as the NFL Playoffs wrap up? Check out our list of Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals players the Bears could sign this offseason.
There are a lot of reasons why Flores makes sense as the Cardinals' next head coach, even though it wouldn't be an exciting hire.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Will Steelers fans support their fellow AFC North team this weekend?
Which position will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and his pick for New England might surprise you.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's celebration was cut short after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.
Dan Quinn is likely headed elsewhere as a head coach. He is a top candidate with the Cardinals, Colts and Broncos.
The Bears take Jalen Carter first overall in Kiper's first mock draft of the year, which gives the Cardinals Alabama's Will Anderson.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in his pre-practice briefing that receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) would not practice Wednesday. Samuel did, though. The 49ers released their practice report, and it shows Samuel as a limited participant. He played 63 of 66 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys. It is the first time Samuel has popped [more]
Under Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers are 7-0 against the spread in non-Super Bowl playoff games.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.