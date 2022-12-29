Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about Week 17 'NFL Slimetime'
Nickelodeon's Mia Burleson breaks down the best facts about Week 17 during 'NFL Slimetime'.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing at least once. Surviving Thursday night as healthy as possible is Tennessee's top priority.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
The decision raises obvious doubts about Carr's future with the franchise.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Matt Eberflus has tinkered with the Bears lineup over the second half of the season, and said more changes are coming against the Lions.
Get your popcorn ready. Or maybe your Werther’s Originals. 49-year-old Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2010. Amazingly, T.O. is being linked Cowboys in a non-sarcastic way. Agent Greg Daniels told SI.com that he has been speaking with “Jerry Jones’ office” in recent days about the possibility of [more]
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Eagles have gotten some steals in trades with the Saints over the years. A look back at their recent trading history.
Josh Allen's free agency recruitment of Von Miller shows how little the Bills star thinks of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' abilities.
The final playoff spots in each conference are coming down to the wire.