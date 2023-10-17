MI5 chief warns of Iran-backed terror attacks in the UK

Ken McCallum, the director-general of MI5, says the UK is 'already operating at a high level of Iran-generated threat' - MI5/PA

The head of MI5 has raised the spectre of Iranian-backed terror attacks in the UK in the wake of the war in Israel.

Ken McCallum, the security service’s director-general, addressed the conflict for the first time while at an unprecedented security summit also attended by intelligence chiefs from the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

He said that the “monstrous attacks” on Israel could increase the risk of terror atrocities in the UK and raised concerns about the threat from Iran.

The regime in Tehran, he said, already posed a “particularly intensive” threat but may now “move into new directions”.

Mr McCallum warned: “We have obviously been concerned about Iran’s behaviour in the UK for a long time.

“In particular, the last 18 months or so have been a particularly intensive phase of Iran-generated threat on UK soil.

“Plainly, events in the Middle East sharpen the possibility that Iran might decide to move into new directions.

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that could include the UK, but we are already operating at a high level of Iran-generated threat.

“For the most part, the activity we’ve seen backed by Iran in the UK for the last 18 months or so has been targeted at the regime’s own internal enemies, dissidents, Farsi media organisations. Not exclusively, but predominantly.

“Clearly one of the things on our minds is, might the Iranian targeting intent shift in response to events elsewhere.”

It comes as tensions in Europe were further heightened after police in Brussels shot dead a suspected terrorist who murdered two Swedish football fans on Monday.

The failed asylum seeker arrived in Europe via Lampedusa, raising fresh concerns about the continent’s porous borders.

Belgium has been on its highest terror alert ever since and Europe is bracing itself for more attacks.

The Metropolitan Police said there would be a “highly visible” police presence at Wembley on Tuesday night for the match between England and Italy in the wake of the attack.

France has been on high alert since the terrorist murder of a teacher on Friday. Spain has also boosted security measures.

Ahead of a video conference by European Union leaders to forge a common position on the conflict in Israel, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, warned it could have “major security consequences” for Europe.

There has been a rise in reports of anti-Semitism in the UK since the attack on Israel by Hamas, and some demonstrators have shown support for the proscribed terrorist organisation at pro-Palestine protests. Another march in London is planned for this weekend.

The security summit, held in Silicon Valley, California, is the first at which the members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance have met in public.

They discussed not only the crisis in the Middle East but also the threat posed to the West by China and Russia, which Mr McCallum described as “authoritarian states” that are “behaving much more aggressively”.

He said: “We are in a different world now than the world we’ve all lived in since the end of the Cold War.”

Addressing the events in Israel, Mr McCallum said: “On the Hamas attacks, these were monstrous attacks which saw 1,400 people murdered. That includes British citizens. Others are still missing.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all those in Israel, who have seen their lives changed forever as a result of these outrageous acts.”

At least six Britons have been killed in the war and a further 10 are missing. At least 30 Americans have been killed, with others feared to be among the 199 hostages taken by Hamas.

Addressing concerns that the conflict will spill over onto British streets, Mr McCallum warned: “There clearly is the possibility that profound events in the Middle East will either generate more volume of UK threat and/or changes shape in terms of what is being targeted.”

Last year, Mr McCallum disclosed that Iran had made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or kill individuals on British soil in 2022, targeting dissidents and opposition media.

His warning on Tuesday that Iran could change its targets comes after Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, wrote in a piece for The Telegraph last week that Iran had been “cultivating the extreme end of Muslim opinion”, including hosting senior members of al-Qaeda within its borders.

Mr McCallum said that discussions on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East would take place in private at the Five Eyes summit – “including what Hamas’ attack means both in the region and in our homelands”.

Sitting next to the MI5 chief at a press briefing for a select group of British journalists, Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, echoed his warnings that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organisations “could exploit the conflict” by urging their supporters “to conduct attacks on our own soil”.

Mr McCallum pointed to a particular threat to Jewish communities. He said: “Sadly in the particular case of Jewish or Israeli individuals or entities they face risk potentially from those of an Islamist extremist mindset and those of an extreme right wing, anti Semitic or neo Nazi type mindset. We see both those forms of terrorism in the UK.”

Extreme right wing terrorism, which has been on the rise in the UK, now accounts for about a quarter of MI5’s terrorist caseload.

Mr McCallum warned that while Islamic State had prompted terrorist attacks in the UK five to ten years ago, in recent times “the trend has been towards self-initiated terrorists largely fuelled online”.

He went on: “Terrorists can draw inspiration not just from things they see happening inside the UK but things they see happening in the Middle East or on the continent or elsewhere. So we would be silly not to be paying very close attention and we are.”

Mr Callum added: “I spent the bulk of my career countering terrorism. It never loses the power to sicken me. MI5 will continue to work without fear or favour to protect the UK national security wherever we see threats.”

Britain has sent warships and aircraft to help Israel, and promised intelligence support. Mr McCallum said that the UK was working with Israel “to establish the facts as quickly as possible” and that on the search for hostages MI5 “can play a role” but he declined to be drawn on how that help might manifest itself.

Israel security ‘failure’

The failure to spot a plot by thousands of Hamas fighters to storm its border with Gaza has raised serious and alarming questions about Israel’s intelligence. Experts have described Israel’s catastrophic security lapse as a “failure of imagination” to spot an attack launched at multiple targets along the border leading to a huge loss of life.

Mr McCallum said of the UK’s domestic intelligence agency: “In our job, we’re always keen to keep front of mind - I say it to new joiners to MI5 on their first day - that we work against people who are creative, and who will continually look to seek to get round our nation’s defences. We strive to be an organisation that doesn’t just think those kinds of thoughts in response to massive global shocks, we try to be ahead of our adversaries as far as we can while knowing that we can’t always be so.”

The Five Eyes alliance, comprising intelligence agencies from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, was formed in the wake of the Second World War to counter the threat posed by the Soviet Union, but until now it has largely remained in the shadows.

Its leaders met at the heart of Silicon Valley at the invitation of Mr Wray to discuss how to combat the threat posed by hostile states, especially China, over the theft of intellectual property in key areas that include artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

They launched global, joint advice to companies to prevent competitors from stealing trade secrets, including offering vulnerable businesses advice on cyber security and encouraging firms to appoint a board level security expert.

Mr McCallum said: “The UK is seeing a sharp rise in aggressive attempts by other states to steal competitive advantage. It’s the same across all five of our countries.

“The stakes are now incredibly high on emerging technologies; states which lead the way in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology will have the power to shape all our futures.

“We all need to be aware, and respond, before it’s too late.”

Mr McCallum also said that new national security laws introduced this summer will finally make it possible to convict agents working for the Chinese regime.

Until now, not a single person has ever been charged - let alone convicted - of spying for China.

In contrast to the UK’s inability to bring prosecutions for spying for China, Mr Wray revealed at the summit that the US had now opened “well north of 2,000 investigations”.

He said the US has seen “an exponential growth” in recent years in attempts by China “to steal intellectual property or trade secrets”. He added: “That threat has only gotten more dangerous and more insidious in recent years.”

Official Secrets Act ‘outdated’

Intelligence agencies in the UK have long complained that the Official Secrets Act, which is more than 100 years old, is outdated when it comes to tackling modern espionage. The new National Security Act, which created for the first time an offence of foreign interference, will allow the intelligence agencies to go after foreign spies in the same way it has helped to bring criminal prosecutions against hundreds of terror suspects.

Mr McCallum said: “As we proceed further, you would expect to see our police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts will more often draw relevance to state threats work in the way that is entirely routine in our counter-terrorism work.”

He said that previously MI5 had been forced to “disrupt” spy networks rather than take people to court. “It has not always been possible to prove a serious criminal offence and we are now in a different position,” he said.

Asked if tens of thousands of British businesses may be vulnerable, Mr McCallum said: “I think that must be right.”

He said MI5 was now trying to reach out to smaller companies - rather than simply the major businesses in charge of national infrastructure.

He added: “You can’t hope to sort of have a kind of aircraft hangar full of security experts that go out and speak to all of these small companies, you have to reach them in a more distributed, digital, public way. Hence, events like the one we’re currently here for.”

He said intelligence agencies now “detect massive amounts of covert activity by the likes of China in particular, but also Russia and Iran” and that the activity was aimed not only at discovering military secrets but also targeted “promising startups”.

He warned high-tech firms: “In 2023, if you’re anywhere close to the cutting edge of tech, you may not be interested in geopolitics, but geopolitics is interested in you.”