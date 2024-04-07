MI U.P. Veterans Hockey Club hosts Northern Lights Hockey Night in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday evening in Houghton, the Michigan Upper Peninsula Veterans Hockey Club (MUPVHC) took to the ice to raise funds for a good cause.

“We invited the Minnesota Warriors. We’ve seen them playing in other tournaments that we’ve been a part of also, so we invited them to come here for a fundraising effort to try to raise money for ELK, which is Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw,” said Tom Hyrkas, a member of MUPVHC. “You’ll see some of the sled hockey, they’ll do some demonstrations today, I believe. We’re raising money for that and hopefully having a fun hockey game. We have a good rivalry with Minnesota. Good friends off the ice, but on the ice I’m sure it will be a good, good battle.”

“They are donating the proceeds of the event to Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw, which is incredibly generous and we are so incredibly thankful,” said Monica Aho, Founder and Director of Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw. The Veterans group has donated to our silent auction and helped us raise funds. The City of Houghton has also donated the ice time and so the community support we’ve had from both the Veterans group and the City of Houghton has just been incredible.”

Along with Vets from across the U.P. taking part in the game, hundreds from the community came out to support the event at Houghton’s historic Dee Stadium.

“We played a Grand Rapids team down here a couple years ago and had a lot of support from the community,” Hyrkas said. “The stands were packed, the Michigan Tech Pep Band comes out and it feels there’s a lot of energy in the building. You’ll see when the game starts it’s a lot of fun and the amount of people who come out, it’s impressive the support we have.”

“The Dee is a historical building and it is so amazing to be able to have an event like this at the birthplace of professional hockey,” Aho said. “The city and Dee arena has been incredibly generous to our group. They’ve given us a place to to play. They’ve given us storage facilities, they’ve just supported us one thousand percent, so having it here in this building is super important. Last year, there was a huge turnout and this year we’re anticipating just as big a turnout. It is incredibly amazing to see the community support we have both for our veterans and for charities that our community has been just incredible at supporting.”

With the house rocking, the two sides took to the ice. Despite falling in a 3-0 hole in the first period, the Yoopers clawed their way back in the game.

In the end, the U.P. Veterans came out on top 8-5, and while it’s always fun to take home the W, for the Veterans it’s also a time to reconnect and enjoy one of their favorite pastimes.

“All the guys in the locker room, you’ll see the the camaraderie of the players on both sides,” Hyrkas said. “I know it’s helped a lot of people when they get out of the military, being around the guys again in the locker room and doing something competitive like this. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a challenge. All the guys working together, it just brings people together. Great for the camaraderie and the fun of that is what I look forward to the most. Seeing all the guys and playing with them again.”

