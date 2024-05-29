MHS's Hill and Brown, UHS's Hudson to play in North-South all-star game

May 28—MORGANTOWN — Rosters for the 2024 North-South All-Star Football Classic were announced Monday with three Morgantown-area student-athletes listed to play for the North Bears.

Morgantown High's Braylon Brown and Jaylon Hill and University's Luke Hudson will all participate in the annual game held at South Charleston High School on June 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Players will report to West Virginia State University on June 9 for a mini training camp.

Hill was a second-team all-state linebacker for the Mohigans this season. He led MHS with 80 total tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. His 3.5 sacks were second on the team as he also forced a pair of fumbles. Hill signed with the Seton Hill University football team earlier this year.

Hudson was an honorable-mention all-state quarterback for the Hawks. The multi-year starter threw for 2, 469 yards and 19 touchdowns during his final prep campaign. Hudson has signed to play at Waynesburg University next season.

Brown was a starting offensive lineman for Morgantown. The son of WVU co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown, he has signed to play at Shepherd University in at the next level.

Spring Mills' Marcus Law will be the coach of the North Bears while Shady Springs' Vince Culicerto will coach the South Cardinals.

Full team rosters are below:

2024 North Bears Anthony Bachinski, BROOKE Zach Bender, SPRING MILLS Josh Biggs, PETERSBURG Avery Brown, EAST FAIRMONT Braylon Brown, MORGANTOWN Jacob Bunner, ROANE COUNTY Brayden Carder, LEWIS COUNTY Tyler Carson, LEWIS COUNTY Drew Cayton, LEWIS COUNTY Ian Crookshanks, EAST FAIRMONT Josiah DeMoss, ST. MARY'S Alex Eaton, SPRING MILLS Brayden Edgell, LINCOLN Landon Frey, NORTH MARION Turner Garretson, PARKERSBURG SOUTH E.J. Hendrix, MARTINSBURG Jaylon Hill, MORGANTOWN Aaron Hoffman, NORTH MARION Luke Hudson, UNIVERSITY Keaton McDermott, PHILIP BARBOUR Nolan Meehleib, JEFFERSON Nathan Miller, NORTH MARION Gavin Michael, FAIRMONT SENIOR Casey Minor, NORTH MARION Gavin Moore, BROOKE Hayden Nester, FRANKFORT Dylan Ours, FAIRMONT SENIOR Maddox Perine, LINCOLN Tyrique Powell, FRANKFORT Malachi Stromile, WEIR Triston Walker, PARKERSBURG SOUTH Anthony Williams, SPRING MILLS Sean Winfrey, TYLER CONSOLIDATED Tyler Wise, BROOKE Xerxees Yancey, MARTINSBURG Anthony Zorbini, WEIR Head Coach: Marcus Law, Spring Mills Assistants: Dustin Cogar, Lewis County Daran Hays, North Marion Buddy Hesen, Spring Mills 2024 South Cardinals Saeed Aboulhosn, PRINCETON Nate Bentz, POINT PLEASANT Micah Brown, INDEPENDENCE Marshall Christus, HUNTINGTON Aiden Cole, GREENBRIER EAST Caleb Conrad, HURRICANE Jaxon Damron, WAYNE Jackson Danielson, RIVER VIEW Sencere Fields, BLUEFIELD Matt Frye, SCOTT Zacory Greer, HERBERT HOOVER RJ Hairston, BLUEFIELD Alek Harrison, HERBERT HOOVER Xiomar Henry, NITRO Ethan Holliday, GREENBRIER WEST Brandan Isaac, SUMMERS COUNTY Gzareon Jackson, HUNTINGTON RJ Jones, CHAPMANVILLE Caleb Kuhn, WINFIELD Malachi Lewis, OAK HILL Tyler Linksweiler, INDEPENDENCE Desmond Mack, OAK HILL Jax McCarty, SCOTT Kjuan Pearson, WINFIELD Jackson Phipps, JAMES MONROE Ian Plumley, CHAPMANVILLE Ashton Reed, WESTSIDE Cooper Ridgeway, JAMES MONROE Chris Ross, MINGO CENTRAL Andrew Schoon, POINT PLEASANT Chase Smith, PRINCETON Kahlief Tye, HUNTINGTON Sawyer VanMatre, WAHAMA Elijah Waller, WOODROW WILSON BJ Williams, CLAY COUNTY Fisher Williams, INDEPENDENCE Head Coach: Vince Culicerto, Shady Spring Assistants: Phil Culicerto, Shady Spring Gary Roach, River View John Smith, Shady Spring