MHSFCA Announces Their 2024 Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Spring Softball Teams

JOPLIN, MO — Spring softball is wrapped in Missouri and the awards and accolades are starting to reel in for our local players and recently the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association announced their Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Spring Softball Teams.

Here is a full list of where out athletes landed.

Class 1 All-State First Team —

Pitcher Jordan Goodell (Junior) — Liberal

Infielder Bailey Couch (Senior) — Liberal

Class 1 All-State Second Team —

Catcher Ellaina LaNear (Senior) — Liberal

Infielder Emersyn Bass (Junior) — Jasper

Class 2 All-State First Team —

Pitcher Taelyn Reeder (Freshman) — Diamond

Pitcher Maddy Colin (Senior) — College Heights

Catcher Grace Frazier (Senior) — Diamond

Catcher Rae Downing (Junior) — Mt. Vernon

Infielder Molly Daniels (Junior) — Mt. Vernon

Infielder Sage McCullough (Sophomore) — El Dorado Springs

Infielder Lauren Turner (Junior) — Diamond

Outfielder Cheyenne Bieber (Junior) — Mt. Vernon

Outfielder Caitlyn Suhrie (Senior) — Diamond

Class 2 All-State Second Team —

Pitcher Ericka McMillen (Freshman) — East Newton

Outfielder Ally Burk (Senior) — Mt. Vernon

Outfielder Raelyn Henderson (Sophomore) — Stockton

Utility Payge Evans (Senior) — Mt. Vernon

The Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Selections were voted on by the coaches.

