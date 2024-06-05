MHSFCA Announces Their 2024 Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Spring Softball Teams
JOPLIN, MO — Spring softball is wrapped in Missouri and the awards and accolades are starting to reel in for our local players and recently the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association announced their Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Spring Softball Teams.
Here is a full list of where out athletes landed.
Class 1 All-State First Team —
Pitcher Jordan Goodell (Junior) — Liberal
Infielder Bailey Couch (Senior) — Liberal
Class 1 All-State Second Team —
Catcher Ellaina LaNear (Senior) — Liberal
Infielder Emersyn Bass (Junior) — Jasper
Class 2 All-State First Team —
Pitcher Taelyn Reeder (Freshman) — Diamond
Pitcher Maddy Colin (Senior) — College Heights
Catcher Grace Frazier (Senior) — Diamond
Catcher Rae Downing (Junior) — Mt. Vernon
Infielder Molly Daniels (Junior) — Mt. Vernon
Infielder Sage McCullough (Sophomore) — El Dorado Springs
Infielder Lauren Turner (Junior) — Diamond
Outfielder Cheyenne Bieber (Junior) — Mt. Vernon
Outfielder Caitlyn Suhrie (Senior) — Diamond
Class 2 All-State Second Team —
Pitcher Ericka McMillen (Freshman) — East Newton
Outfielder Ally Burk (Senior) — Mt. Vernon
Outfielder Raelyn Henderson (Sophomore) — Stockton
Utility Payge Evans (Senior) — Mt. Vernon
The Class 1 & Class 2 All-State Selections were voted on by the coaches.
