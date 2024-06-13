The MHSBCA Announce Their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams
JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 All-State Baseball teams with many of our athletes earning All-State honors.
MHSBCA Class 1 All-State —
Infield- Senior Justin Payne (Liberal) — 1st Team
Infield- Senior Hank Eggerman (Lockwood) — 1st Team
Designated Hitter/Utility- Junior Nik Thieman — 1st Team
Infield- Junior Kole Wiles (Liberal) — 2nd Team
Outfield- Landry Ogden (Freshman) — 2nd Team
Designated Hitter/Utility- Senior Brodie Wilson (Liberal) — 2nd Team
Infield- Senior Izaac Taylor (Lockwood) — Honorable Mention
Outfield- Senior Skyler Weimer (Lockwood) — Honorable Mention
Outfield- Senior Brett Leibbrand (Liberal) — Honorable Mention
Designated Hitter/Utility- Senior Kaleb Coleman (Liberal) — Honorable Mention
MHSBCA Class 3 All-State —
Infield- Junior Easton Hubbard (Stockton) — Honorable Mention
MHSBCA Class 4 All-State —
Catcher- Junior Braden Dodson (Mt. Vernon) — 1st Team
Catcher- Senior Evan Witt (Monett) — 2nd Team
Infield- Senior Drake Ketterman (Nevada) — 2nd Team
Outfield- Senior Heath Hoffman (Aurora) — 2nd Team
Catcher- Sophomore Kellen Braden (Nevada) — Honorable Mention
Infield- Junior Caden Klumpp (Nevada) — Honorable Mention
MHSBCA Class 5 All-State —
Pitcher- Junior Luke Beverlin (Webb City) — 1st Team
Outfield- Senior Drew Vonder Haar (Webb City) — 1st Team
Catcher- Sophomore Mason Williams (Webb City) — 2nd Team
Infield- Senior Shaun Hunt (Webb City) — 2nd Team
Outfield- Junior Andrew Young (Webb City) — 2nd Team
