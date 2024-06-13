Advertisement

The MHSBCA Announce Their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams

chaz wright
·1 min read

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 All-State Baseball teams with many of our athletes earning All-State honors.

MHSBCA Class 1 All-State —

Infield- Senior Justin Payne (Liberal) — 1st Team

Infield- Senior Hank Eggerman (Lockwood) — 1st Team

Designated Hitter/Utility- Junior Nik Thieman — 1st Team

Infield- Junior Kole Wiles (Liberal) — 2nd Team

Outfield- Landry Ogden (Freshman) — 2nd Team

Designated Hitter/Utility- Senior Brodie Wilson (Liberal) — 2nd Team

Infield- Senior Izaac Taylor (Lockwood) — Honorable Mention

Outfield- Senior Skyler Weimer (Lockwood) — Honorable Mention

Outfield- Senior Brett Leibbrand (Liberal) — Honorable Mention

Designated Hitter/Utility- Senior Kaleb Coleman (Liberal) — Honorable Mention

MHSBCA Class 3 All-State —

Infield- Junior Easton Hubbard (Stockton) — Honorable Mention

MHSBCA Class 4 All-State —

Catcher- Junior Braden Dodson (Mt. Vernon) — 1st Team

Catcher- Senior Evan Witt (Monett) — 2nd Team

Infield- Senior Drake Ketterman (Nevada) — 2nd Team

Outfield- Senior Heath Hoffman (Aurora) — 2nd Team

Catcher- Sophomore Kellen Braden (Nevada) — Honorable Mention

Infield- Junior Caden Klumpp (Nevada) — Honorable Mention

MHSBCA Class 5 All-State —

Pitcher- Junior Luke Beverlin (Webb City) — 1st Team

Outfield- Senior Drew Vonder Haar (Webb City) — 1st Team

Catcher- Sophomore Mason Williams (Webb City) — 2nd Team

Infield- Senior Shaun Hunt (Webb City) — 2nd Team

Outfield- Junior Andrew Young (Webb City) — 2nd Team

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.