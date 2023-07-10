MHSAA, MAIS Class 6A football: Here are seven bold predictions for 2023 season

The 2023 MHSAA and MAIS high school football seasons are just around the corner. Class 6A in the MHSAA will look drastically different due to the latest reclassifications.

Here are seven bold predictions for Class 6A in the MHSAA and MAIS.

1. Picayune continues to dominate in Class 6A

The Maroon Tide move from Class 5A to 6A after winning back-to-back state championships. Coach Cody Stogner has another loaded roster with two of the top recruits in the state: Jamonta Waller and Chris Davis.

Picayune returns quarterback Brady Robertson along with Davis on offense. Davis, a Stanford commitment, finished with 1,078 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Waller headlines a defense that returns its top five tacklers. The Florida commitment had 106 tackles, 24 for loss, 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games. The duo helps Picayune on another deep playoff run.

2. Deuce Knight becomes a household name with a breakout season

There are several three-star quarterback recruits in the Class of 2024 in Mississippi. Texas A&M commitment Anthony Maddox and Illinois commitment Trey Petty headline next year's recruiting class. George County signal-caller Deuce Knight will be the top quarterback in the state for the Class of 2025.

The four-star recruit is the No. 2 recruit in the state and No. 5 quarterback nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Knight is the No. 88 recruit in the country. The junior received offers from Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi State among others this offseason.

Knight completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,929 yards and 11 TDs in nine games. He also had 488 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground. Knight increases his performance with 2,500 passing yards and 600 rushing yards.

3. Hartfield Academy advances to Class 6A title game

Hartfield Academy has two of the top recruits in Class 6A: Reed Jesiolowski and Chris Jones. The Southern Miss commitments will help the Hawks move from a nine-win season last year to advance to the state title game in 2023. Hartfield Academy knocked off Madison-Ridgeland Academy 31-28 last year but lost to Jackson Prep twice.

Jesiolowski had a team-high 916 rushing yards and 427 receiving yards with 20 TDs in 12 games. Jones, a three-star recruit, leads all returners with 75 tackles, six for loss, four sacks and an interception in 10 games.

4. Kamarion Franklin reaches 25 sacks in a single season

Mississippi's No. 1 recruit broke Lake Cormorant's single-season sacks record with 19 last season. Franklin also had 93 tackles, with nine for loss, 27 quarterback hits and 48 quarterback pressures in 11 games. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Franklin will smash that record as a senior. He jumped from 11 sacks in 2021 to 19 last season. Franklin will jump to 25 sacks for the Gators.

Franklin is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 and the No. 43 overall recruit. The Ole Miss target included the Rebels, Auburn, Tennessee, Miami and Florida in his top five schools in June.

5. Madison-Ridgeland Academy has the best offense in the MAIS

Madison-Ridgeland Academy's reign as the top team in MAIS ended last season with a 21-14 loss to Jackson Prep in the Class 6A championship last season. However, the Patriots return several impact players on offense.

Southern Miss commitment John White will be back under center after throwing for 3,175 yards and 28 TDs in 14 games. MRA also returns its leading rusher Charles Simpson and wide receivers Ben Horner and Camp Segrest. The seniors 839 yards and six TDs.

Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy will challenge for titles next year, but the offense won't be the issue for the Patriots.

6. Jeremy Scott shines for Callaway

Callaway jumped out to a 6-0 start last season and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Standout wide receiver Jeremy Scott returns to lead the Chargers' offense. The Ole Miss commitment had 22 catches for 378 yards and three TDs in nine games.

The three-star recruit is bound for a breakout season with the return of senior quarterback Kantrell Thomas Jr. Thomas finished with 1,423 yards and 11 TDs. Scott will respond with 1,000 receiving yards if healthy.

7. Dereon Albert anchors Jackson Academy's defense

Jackson Academy's Dereon Albert wasn't your normal freshman last season. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Albert finished with the third-most tackles for the Raiders with 113 tackles, 19 for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He will blow past those numbers as a sophomore.

Albert and junior AJ Parker must step up to replace Adams Kennedy's production. He had a team-high 170 tackles last season. Albert's breakout year will help with Kennedy's absence.

