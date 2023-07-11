MHSAA, MAIS Class 5A football: Here are seven bold prediction for 2023 season

There will be a new champion in MHSAA Class 5A after Picayune moved to Class 6A. That leaves room for multiple teams in the MHSAA, while the MAIS Class 5A is also up for grabs.

Here are seven bold predictions for Class 5A in the MHSAA and MAIS.

1. West Point is the No. 1 team in MHSAA Class 5A

The last two Class 5A championships featured West Point losing to Picayune. This year, things will be different. West Point is poised to dominate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Florida commitment Kahnen Daniels will lead the Green Wave on offense. The four-star recruit had 203 carries for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He helped West Point win 11 consecutive games to advance to the MHSAA Class 5A championship game.

2. Copiah Academy and Simpson Academy look dramatically different

The top two teams in MAIS Class 5A-District 2 lost their biggest playmakers this offseason. Simpson Academy lost senior running back Carter Cockrell from last season's state runner-up team. He finished with 249 carries for 2,238 yards and 29 TDs.

Copiah Academy lost senior quarterback Wyatt Albright. He finished with 1,730 passing yards, 1,227 rushing yards and 42 total TDs.

Advertisement

Both teams must find a new offensive identity to challenge for the state championship.

3. Holmes County Central has a bounce-back season

Holmes County Central has been loaded with top-end talent over the last few years. Khamauri Rogers and Joseph Head are now at Mississippi State and senior Terrance Hibbler is headed to Starkville next season.

However, the Jaguars finished 7-5 last season and lost to West Point in the first round of the playoffs. Holmes County Central returns quarterback Keannan Palmer and three of its top four rushers and receivers from last season. The Jaguars could push for a deeper playoff run.

4. Gautier has new life without Picayune

Gautier pushed Picayune to the brink during the regular season. The Maroon Tide escaped with a 48-42 victory on Nov. 13 before blowing out the Gators 49-14 in the state semifinals.

Advertisement

The Gators don't have to deal with Picayune going undefeated in their region again. Gautier lost quarterback Kaden Irving and his 3,953 passing yards and 63 total TDs. However, Trey Irving is ready to step in with wide receivers Kelvin Beavers and Dillon Alfred.

FLORIDA FOOTBALL RECRUITING How Florida football, coach Billy Napier landed 4-star edge Jamonta Waller

PLAYERS TO WATCH Here are the top Mississippi high school football offensive linemen to watch in 2023

5. Patrick Broomfield emerges as the best defensive back in Class 5A

Clarksdale had one of the best defensive back tandems in the state with Kelley Jones and Patrick Broomfield last season. Jones signed with Mississippi State and Broomfield committed to Ole Miss in May.

Advertisement

Broomfield finished with 67 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions with a defensive TD. The three-star recruit will help the Wildcats continue their success after finishing 10-2 last season.

6. Grey Bradley leads East Central to being a contender in Region 4

East Central finished third in Region 4 behind Picayune and Gautier. The success of the Hornets this season rests on running back Grey Bradley. The senior led East Central with 178 carries for 1,125 yards and 10 TDs.

Bradley will have an added workload as he tried to replace the production of seniors Andrew Marble and Eli Smith. The duo combined 1,426 yards and 20 TDs last year. The only thing that could hold the Hornets back is replacing major parts of the defense. The Hornets lost five of their leading tacklers.

7. Xavier Gayten rushes for 2,000 yards and 20 TDs.

Brookhaven struggled last season and finished 1-8. However, Xavier Gayten was a bright spot for the Panthers. The Mississippi State commitment had 212 carries for 1,654 yards and 13 TDs.

Advertisement

Gayten, a three-star recruit, is the No. 21 recruit in the state and No. 58 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He'll increase his production to 2,000 yards and 20 TDs during his senior year.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA, MAIS Class 5A football: Here are seven bold predictions for 2023 season