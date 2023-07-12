MHSAA, MAIS Class 4A football: Here are seven bold predictions for 2023 season

The 2023 MHSAA and MAIS high school football seasons are less than two months away. Louisville looks to defend its MHSAA Class 4A championship and Greenville St. Joe is in the hunt for consecutive titles.

Here are seven bold predictions for Class 4A in the MHSAA and MAIS.

Louisville has a shot at consecutive titles

Louisville lost 21-20 to Starkville on Sept. 16 and responded with 11 consecutive victories to finish the season as the MHSAA Class 4A champion. The Wildcats have to replace quarterback Keyarrion Jackson and running back Jaden Tripplett but return plenty of talent on defense.

Louisville returns Kendon Sanders and Corxavier Coleman. The linebackers combined for 271 tackles, 35.5 for loss and 14 sacks last season. The duo have to replace Mississippi State defensive lineman Gabriel Moore.

Tayton James dominates for Mendenhall

Tayton James helped lead Mendenhall to the Class 4A title game last season and finished with 140 passing yards and two TDs in the 17-14 loss to Louisville.

The quarterback completed 56.7% of his passes for 2,149 yards along with 1,052 rushing yards and 28 total TDs in 14 games. The senior will have to increase his production with the departure of seniors Darius Dampier and Walter James Owens.

Alex Foster is one of the best player defender in the MAIS

Baylor commitment Alex Foster was not the headliner during Greenville St. Joe's run to the state championship. Senior CJ Moore and Kye Nelson stole the show with a combined 49 TDs last season. Foster finished with 48 tackles, nine for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher is poised to take another step forward this season. The three-star recruit is the No. 97 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Akylin Dear shines again for Quitman

Four-star recruit Akylin Dear led Quitman with 800 rushing yards and 21 TDs last season. That performance turned Dear into the No. 13 running back in the Class of 2025 and the No. 141 overall recruit.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Dear received offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida and Alabama among others. Dear helped lead Panthers to a 6-6 record last season. His improvement could help Quitman be more competitive in Class 4A.

Bryce Warriner takes another step for Tri-County Academy

Tri-County Academy's season came to an end in a 25-14 loss to Greenville St. Joseph. However, the return of quarterback Bryce Warriner should give fans hope for another deep playoff run.

Warriner completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,799 yards and 24 TDs in 11 games. He also had 164 rushing yards with two TDs on the ground. Warriner's connection with senior Jacob Clearman should continue to develop. Clearman had 20 catches for 407 yards and five TDs last season.

Isaiah Autry shines for a new look Itawamba AHS

Itawamba AHS went 23-3 in the last two seasons. However, the team will look completely different in the 2023 season. Coach Clint Hoots has to replace Mississippi State's Isaac Smith along with seniors Zion Ashby and Layth Holiday.

One constant will be Oklahoma commitment Isaiah Autry. The three-star recruit is the No. 18 recruit in the state and the No. 37 offensive tackle in the Class of 2024. Autry will be the rock of Itawamba's offense that must replace its top five leaders in all-purpose yards.

Stone's offense overcomes defensive overhaul

Stone's trip to the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals was anchored by a senior-heavy defense. Tomcats had seven seniors with 55 or more tackles. Seniors Trevor Bond, Bryton Mcinnis and Carlington Herrien also combined for 64 tackles for loss.

The Tomcats must compensate on offense. Quarterback Connor Tice returns after passing for 2,049 yards and 26 TDs in 12 games. Senior Daylon Collins led the Tomcats with 221 carries for 1,347 yards and 10 TDs.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA, MAIS Class 4A football: Here are seven bold predictions for 2023 season