MHSAA, MAIS Class 3A football: Here are 7 bold predictions for 2023 season

The 2023 MHSAA and MAIS high school football seasons are just around the corner. MHSAA Class 3A will look drastically different with Raleigh — the defending state champs — moving down to Class 2A in the latest reclassification.

Here are seven bold predictions for Class 3A in the MHSAA and MAIS.

Caleb Cunningham justifies the hype

Five-star recruit Caleb Cunningham is the highest-ranked recruit in the state, regardless of class. Cunningham is the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2025 and No. 10 recruit nationally.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Cunningham had 28 catches for 323 yards in nine games and helped lead Chocktaw County to a 7-6 record. The wideout will improve with another season with sophomore quarterback KJ Cork.

Ashton Fair carries Hazlehurst's offense again

Ashton Fair was a driving force behind Hazlehurst's 7-0 start last season. The signal-caller completed 61% of his passes for 1,467 yards and 15 TDs along with 1,080 rushing yards and 17 TDs on the ground.

Fair helped push Raleigh to the brink in a 36-34 loss on Oct. 27. The Lions graduated Ole Miss freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins while Fair returns for Hazlehurst. Fair could finish with 3,000 total yards and 35 TDs for Hazlehurst next season.

Noxubee County is destined for another deep playoff run

Noxubee County was a few plays away from defeating Raleigh in the MHSAA Class 3A championship last year. However, the Tigers have several key players returning. Kamrio Taylor passed for 282 passing yards and five TDs in Noxubee County's 55-52 loss to Raleigh in the state title game.

The junior finished with 1,722 passing yards and 23 TDs in nine games last season. Taylor's joined by leading rusher Martavius Wicks and wide receivers Jaylen King and Dequadrion Welch.

Wicks had 133 carries for 1,332 yards and 15 TDs. King and Welch combined for 1,282 yards and 13 TDs.

Canton Academy is still the headliners in Class 3A

Canton Academy cruised through Class 3A last season and finished on a seven-game winning streak. The Panthers outscored their opponents 137-28 in the playoffs, including a 47-14 victory over Central Holmes Christian in the state title game.

Quarterback Madden Gerald returns after finishing with four TDs in the championship-game victory. Canton Academy's lone last season came against Tri-County Academy. The Panthers have a shot at revenge on Sept. 22.

O'mari Johnson continues to impress

O'mari Johnson had one of the most impressive freshman seasons in the state last year. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Johnson had 431 rushing yards, 1,026 receiving yards and 20 total TDs.

Johnson received offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State and Arkansas following the season.

Humphreys County's running game goes through Lazarious Penn

Lazarious Penn was one of the top rushers in Class 3A. The senior led Humphreys County with 193 carries for 1,776 yards and 18 TDs in 10 games. It was a massive improvement on his 1,033 yard and five TD performance as a sophomore.

Penn helped lead the Cowboys to an 8-4 record last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Penn rushing for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs could change Humphreys County's fortunes.

Tylertown improves with sophomore Keonnis Davis

Wesson's Will Loy was the No. 1 passer in Class 3A with 2,764 yards and 29 TDs. Keonnis Davis was right behind the senior for Tylertown. The freshman completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,466 yards and 21 TDs.

Davis also added 68 carries for 406 yards and two TDs on the ground. Davis must continue to build a connection with leading receiver Kylon Magee to improve next season. Magee finished with 48 catches for 818 yards and seven TDs.

