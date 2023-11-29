MHSAA football playoffs: How to watch. get tickets for the seven state championship games

Mississippi high school football is entering its final week of the 2023 season.

Fourteen schools will compete in MHSAA's football state finals.

The first game is the Class 1A championship between Velma Jackson at Biggersville at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by one game that night, two on Friday and three on Saturday.

Brandon High School hosts Oak Grove High School during the 7A tournament of the 2023 high school football championships on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Brandon, MS.

TOP COLLEGE RECRUITS IN FINALS: Top college football recruits in MHSAA championship games, including 3 Mississippi State commits

If you can't make the trip to Oxford for the games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, fans may tune in to the NFHS Network, which is streaming all state final games. The stream is scheduled to start 30 minutes before kickoff.

If you are looking to buy tickets in advance, visit the MHSAA website under the GoFan app. Tickets are $15 per person and are an all-day general admission ticket.

