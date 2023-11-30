MHSAA football playoffs scores: Velma Jackson vs Biggersville live updates in Class 1A championship game

OXFORD - The Mississippi high school football state championships kick off Thursday afternoon in Oxford with the first matchup between Velma Jackson (13-0) and Biggersville (11-1) for the MHSAA Class 1A state title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the Ole Miss campus.

This is Velma Jackson's first state title game appearance, while Biggersville has only been to one and is in search of its first state title as well.

Velma Jackson has outscored its opponents 622-68, while Biggersville has only allowed 73 points in its last seven games, winning all of them.

