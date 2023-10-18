MHSAA Football Playoff Points
Oct. 17—PREP FOOTBALL
MHSAA Playoff Points
11-PLAYER DIVISION 1
1. Rockford, 8-0, 82.125
2. Northville, 8-0, 79.500
3. Davison, 8-0, 79.250
4. Lake Orion, 8-0, 78.625
5. Saline, 8-0, 78.375
6. Belleville, 8-0, 78.125
7. West Bloomfield, 6-2, 73.625
8. Utica Eisenhower, 7-1, 72.750
9. Grandville, 6-2, 72.125
10. Westland John Glenn, 7-1, 71.875
11. Southfield Arts & Technology, 7-1, 71.250
12. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-2, 69.250
13. Macomb Dakota, 6-2, 66.750
14. Novi, 6-2, 64.500
15. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 6-2, 60.875
16. Clarkston, 4-4, 59.500
16. Grand Blanc, 5-3, 59.500
18. Dearborn Fordson, 5-3, 58.875
19. Detroit Cass Tech, 6-2, 58.607
20. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5-3, 57.375
21. Grand Ledge, 6-2, 57.232
22. Lapeer, 5-3, 57.125
23. Detroit Catholic Central, 6-2, 57.097
24. Hudsonville, 5-3, 56.375
25. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 4-4, 56.250
26. Rochester Adams, 5-3, 55.625
27. Brighton, 4-4, 52.500
28. Romeo, 3-5, 51.750
29. Troy, 5-3, 50.625
30. Ann Arbor Huron, 4-4, 49.750
31. Holland West Ottawa, 3-5, 48.750
32. Oxford, 3-5, 46.750
33. Utica, 3-5, 46.625
34. East Kentwood, 3-5, 46.500
35. Brownstown Woodhaven, 3-5, 42.750
35. Howell, 3-5, 42.750
37. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 6-Feb, 42.250
38. Plymouth, 3-5, 42.000
39. Monroe, 3-5, 41.500
40. Hartland, 3-5, 41.250
11-PLAYER DIVISION 2
1. Grosse Pointe South, 7-1, 72.375
2. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 70.750
3. Portage Central, 7-1, 70.214
4. Birmingham Seaholm, 7-1, 69.286
5. Allen Park, 7-1, 67.750
6. Caledonia, 6-2, 67.625
7. Muskegon, 6-2, 66.375
8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 6-2, 65.250
9. Portage Northern, 7-1, 64.964
10. Byron Center, 7-1, 64.875
11. Dexter, 6-2, 64.750
11. Saginaw Heritage, 6-2, 64.750
13. Muskegon Mona Shores, 6-2, 62.750
13. Waterford Mott, 6-2, 62.750
15. East Lansing, 6-2, 61.821
16. Detroit U of D Jesuit, 6-1, 61.032
17. Birmingham Groves, 6-2, 60.875
18. Roseville, 6-2, 60.375
19. Milford, 6-2, 60.000
20. Port Huron Northern, 6-2, 59.500
21. Livonia Franklin, 5-3, 58.875
22. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 6-2, 56.375
23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 6-2, 56.000
24. Warren Mott, 5-3, 55.625
25. White Lake Lakeland, 5-3, 54.250
26. Midland, 5-3, 52.000
27. North Farmington, 4-4, 51.750
28. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 50.250
29. Livonia Churchill, 4-4, 48.750
30. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 48.000
31. Oak Park, 3-5, 46.411
32. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 3-5, 45.250
33. Lansing Everett, 4-4, 45.214
34. Midland Dow, 4-4, 44.500
35. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 5-3, 42.750
36. Detroit Renaissance, 4-4, 41.375
37. South Lyon East, 3-5, 41.250
38. Temperance Bedford, 3-5, 40.625
39. Jackson, 4-4, 40.125
40. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 3-5, 39.875
11-PLAYER DIVISION 3
1. Walled Lake Western, 7-1, 71.625
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 7-1, 70.625
3. Mount Pleasant, 7-1, 69.975
4. Mason, 8-0, 68.696
5. Auburn Hills Avondale, 7-1, 65.625
6. Gaylord, 8-0, 64.571
7. Port Huron, 7-1, 63.375
8. Parma Western, 7-1, 62.143
9. Southgate Anderson, 6-2, 61.607
10. DeWitt, 5-2, 59.536
11. Fenton, 6-2, 58.875
12. East Grand Rapids, 6-2, 58.250
13. Zeeland West, 6-2, 57.875
14. St. Joseph, 5-3, 56.339
15. Lowell, 5-3, 55.000
16. Stevensville Lakeshore, 5-3, 53.714
17. Trenton, 4-4, 52.875
18. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 6-2, 52.125
19. Riverview, 7-1, 52.000
20. Marquette, 5-2, 51.786
21. Coopersville, 6-2, 51.000
22. Grosse Pointe North, 6-2, 50.625
23. Zeeland East, 5-3, 49.875
24. Petoskey, 5-3, 48.482
25. Holly, 5-3, 47.375
26. River Rouge, 4-4, 46.556
27. Detroit Martin Luther King, 4-4, 46.458
28. Linden, 4-4, 46.125
29. Warren Fitzgerald, 4-4, 45.375
30. Cadillac, 4-4, 44.607
31. Grand Rapids Northview, 4-4, 44.500
32. Bay City Western, 4-4, 44.125
33. Redford Thurston, 5-3, 43.250
34. Richland Gull Lake, 5-3, 42.732
35. Cedar Springs, 4-4, 42.375
36. Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 3-5, 39.875
37. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5-3, 39.554
38. Jackson Northwest, 4-4, 39.125
39. Fowlerville, 3-5, 36.625
40. Sparta, 4-4, 36.125
40. Waterford Kettering, 3-5, 36.125
11-PLAYER DIVISION 4
1. Goodrich, 7-1, 62.000
2. Whitehall, 8-0, 61.250
3. Paw Paw, 8-0, 60.982
4. Redford Union, 7-1, 59.625
5. Chelsea, 7-1, 59.250
6. Harper Woods, 5-3, 57.875
7. Portland, 8-0, 57.375
8. Hastings, 6-2, 57.179
9. Carleton Airport, 7-1, 55.625
10. Lansing Sexton, 7-1, 55.250
11. Niles, 7-1, 55.000
12. Adrian, 6-2, 53.625
13. Spring Lake, 6-2, 52.125
14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 51.750
14. Grand Rapids South Christian, 6-2, 51.750
16. Croswell-Lexington, 7-1, 51.500
17. Freeland, 7-1, 50.750
18. Lake Fenton, 6-2, 49.750
19. Haslett, 5-3, 49.732
20. Marysville, 6-2, 49.625
21. Allendale, 6-2, 48.875
22. Big Rapids, 7-1, 48.125
23. Madison Heights Lamphere, 6-2, 47.625
24. Detroit East English, 5-3, 46.125
25. Charlotte, 6-2, 46.000
26. Ortonville Brandon, 4-4, 44.125
27. Tecumseh, 4-4, 43.732
28. Dearborn Divine Child, 4-4, 43.714
29. Wayland, 5-3, 42.750
30. Edwardsburg, 4-4, 42.250
31. Ionia, 4-4, 40.375
32. Sault Ste. Marie, 5-3, 38.732
33. Hamilton, 4-4, 38.500
33. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 3-5, 38.500
35. Vicksburg, 3-5, 38.250
36. Detroit Country Day, 3-4, 38.143
37. North Branch, 4-4, 37.250
38. Livonia Clarenceville, 3-Apr, 36.946
39. Ludington, 4-4, 36.500
40. New Boston Huron, 4-4, 35.875
11-PLAYER DIVISION 5
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 8-0, 69.000
2. Corunna, 8-0, 66.250
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7-1, 64.625
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 7-0, 59.732
5. Belding, 7-1, 55.375
5. Marine City, 7-1, 55.375
7. Williamston, 6-2, 55.000
8. Frankenmuth, 7-1, 54.125
9. Macomb Lutheran North, 7-1, 47.786
10. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 5-3, 46.875
11. Ogemaw Heights, 7-1, 46.661
12. Flint Hamady, 7-0, 46.446
13. Howard City Tri County, 7-1, 46.000
14. Gladwin, 7-1, 45.804
15. Detroit Southeastern, 5-3, 45.750
16. Kingsford, 7-1, 44.875
17. Romulus Summit Academy North, 6-2, 44.304
18. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 43.375
19. Armada, 5-3, 43.250
19. Muskegon Oakridge, 5-3, 43.250
21. Detroit Denby, 8-0, 42.250
22. Flat Rock, 5-3, 41.750
23. Berrien Springs, 5-2, 40.339
24. Birch Run, 5-3, 39.125
24. South Haven, 5-3, 39.125
26. Romulus, 4-4, 38.125
27. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 6-2, 37.000
28. Richmond, 4-4, 35.875
29. Comstock Park, 4-4, 35.125
30. Yale, 4-4, 34.625
31. Essexville Garber, 4-4, 34.000
32. Dundee, 5-3, 32.625
33. Warren Lincoln, 5-3, 32.125
34. Milan, 3-5, 31.125
35. Standish-Sterling, 4-4, 30.750
36. Dowagiac, 4-4, 30.286
37. Allegan, 4-4, 29.357
38. Benton Harbor, 3-5, 29.286
39. Detroit Cody, 4-4, 28.554
40. Newaygo, 3-5, 28.250
11-PLAYER DIVISION 6
1. Almont, 8-0, 59.875
2. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 8-0, 50.696
3. Constantine, 7-1, 48.125
4. Ecorse, 7-0, 47.536
5. Manistee, 6-2, 46.125
6. Kingsley, 6-2, 44.536
7. Gladstone, 6-2, 44.196
8. Negaunee, 7-1, 43.625
9. Detroit Edison, 6-2, 42.804
10. Chesaning, 7-1, 41.000
11. Reed City, 5-3, 40.875
12. Clawson, 6-2, 40.500
13. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 5-3, 40.357
14. Clare, 6-2, 40.125
15. Hart, 7-1, 38.875
16. Montague, 4-4, 37.625
17. Michigan Center, 6-2, 36.500
18. Kent City, 6-2, 36.375
19. Detroit Pershing, 5-3, 35.875
20. Ovid-Elsie, 4-4, 34.125
21. Detroit Old Redford, 7-1, 34.000
22. Grayling, 5-3, 33.982
23. Buchanan, 5-3, 33.786
24. Lansing Catholic, 3-5, 33.375
25. Central Montcalm, 4-4, 33.250
26. Clinton Township Clintondale, 4-4, 33.000
27. Boyne City, 4-4, 32.500
28. Lake City, 6-2, 32.125
29. Mason County Central, 5-3, 31.875
30. Olivet, 3-5, 31.750
31. Midland Bullock Creek, 5-3, 29.625
32. Ida, 4-4, 29.375
33. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 4-4, 28.804
34. Remus Chippewa Hills, 3-5, 27.500
35. Parchment, 4-4, 27.375
36. Calumet, 3-5, 26.750
37. Watervliet, 3-5, 26.536
38. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 4-4, 26.375
39. Durand, 3-5, 26.250
40. Houghton, 2-6, 24.375
11-PLAYER DIVISION 7
1. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7-1, 55.429
2. Napoleon, 8-0, 44.000
2. North Muskegon, 8-0, 44.000
4. Millington, 8-0, 43.786
5. Clinton, 7-1, 43.429
6. Lawton, 7-1, 42.786
7. Menominee, 6-2, 42.292
8. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 4-4, 38.625
9. Charlevoix, 7-1, 38.232
10. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1, 36.875
11. Montrose, 6-2, 36.625
12. Manchester, 6-2, 34.500
12. Schoolcraft, 6-2, 34.500
14. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 6-2, 33.500
15. Benzie Central, 5-3, 32.750
15. Union City, 6-2, 32.750
17. Detroit Central, 4-4, 32.500
18. Beaverton, 5-3, 32.375
19. Cass City, 6-2, 32.000
20. Bath, 5-3, 31.500
20. Blissfield, 4-4, 31.500
22. Detroit Loyola, 3-5, 30.250
23. Traverse City St Francis, 3-4, 30.125
24. Grass Lake, 5-3, 29.500
25. Perry, 5-3, 29.125
26. Laingsburg, 4-4, 28.875
26. McBain, 5-3, 28.875
28. Sandusky, 5-3, 28.625
29. Burton Bendle, 4-4, 26.411
30. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 4-4, 26.375
30. Hemlock, 3-5, 26.375
32. Coloma, 3-5, 25.482
33. Houghton Lake, 4-4, 25.125
34. Leslie, 3-5, 24.000
35. Jonesville, 3-5, 23.375
36. Manistique, 4-4, 22.929
37. Ravenna, 3-5, 22.750
38. Sanford Meridian, 2-6, 22.625
39. Bad Axe, 3-5, 21.375
39. Lakeview, 3-5, 21.375
11-PLAYER DIVISION 8
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 8-0, 43.542
2. New Lothrop, 7-1, 41.875
3. Ubly, 8-0, 41.750
4. Ithaca, 8-0, 40.750
5. Beal City, 8-0, 40.250
6. Hudson, 7-1, 39.375
7. Addison, 8-0, 38.500
8. Saugatuck, 7-1, 38.375
9. Fowler, 7-1, 37.875
9. Harbor Beach, 7-1, 37.875
11. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 7-1, 35.500
12. East Jordan, 7-1, 35.357
13. White Pigeon, 8-0, 34.417
14. Muskegon Catholic Central, 5-3, 34.375
15. Iron Mountain, 8-0, 34.304
16. Evart, 6-2, 34.125
17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6-2, 33.375
18. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 6-2, 32.625
19. Marlette, 6-2, 32.000
20. Frankfort, 6-2, 30.857
21. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 4-4, 29.292
22. Ishpeming, 5-3, 28.720
23. Burton Bentley, 6-2, 28.339
24. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 4-4, 27.625
25. Sand Creek, 4-4, 26.458
26. Bark River-Harris, 5-3, 26.429
27. Mount Clemens, 4-4, 26.250
28. Petersburg Summerfield, 5-3, 26.083
29. Maple City Glen Lake, 4-4, 25.482
30. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 4-4, 25.125
31. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, 5-3, 24.500
31. Centreville, 4-4, 24.500
33. Saginaw Nouvel, 3-5, 23.911
34. Saranac, 4-4, 23.375
35. Allen Park Cabrini, 3-5, 21.375
35. Decatur, 3-5, 21.375
35. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-5, 21.375
35. White Cloud, 4-4, 21.375
39. Detroit Douglass, 3-5, 21.000
40. Mancelona, 3-5, 20.482
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
1. Pickford, 8-0, 36.250
2. Brown City, 8-0, 36.036
3. Kingston, 7-1, 34.411
4. St. Ignace, 7-1, 34.357
5. Norway, 6-2, 33.000
6. Alcona, 7-1, 32.750
7. Carson City-Crystal, 8-0, 32.500
8. Indian River Inland Lakes, 7-1, 32.107
9. Merrill, 7-1, 31.625
10. Marcellus, 6-2, 30.375
10. Mendon, 6-2, 30.375
12. Central Lake, 6-2, 30.107
13. Martin, 6-2, 30.000
14. Gobles, 6-2, 29.625
15. Mesick, 6-2, 29.196
16. Rudyard, 5-3, 29.071
17. Newberry, 6-2, 28.875
18. Gaylord St. Mary, 6-2, 28.500
19. Concord, 5-3, 27.839
20. Bellevue, 5-3, 27.250
21. Mayville, 5-3, 26.286
22. Brethren, 5-3, 26.179
23. Blanchard Montabella, 5-3, 25.750
24. Rogers City, 4-4, 25.571
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 8-0, 36.250
2. Climax-Scotts, 8-0, 34.375
3. Marion, 7-0, 34.107
4. Pittsford, 7-1, 32.000
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 7-1, 31.250
5. Portland St. Patrick, 7-1, 31.250
7. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 30.875
8. Bay City All Saints, 7-1, 30.714
9. Deckerville, 6-2, 30.536
10. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 7-1, 30.500
11. Posen, 7-0, 29.875
12. Morrice, 6-2, 29.250
13. Akron-Fairgrove, 6-2, 29.089
14. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-3, 28.375
15. Camden-Frontier, 5-3, 26.875
16. Powers North Central, 6-2, 26.304
17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 5-3, 26.125
18. Cedarville, 6-2, 25.125
19. Fulton, 5-3, 24.250
20. Colon, 4-4, 23.375
21. Litchfield, 4-4, 22.625
22. Ashley, 4-4, 22.464
23. New Haven Merritt Academy, 3-Apr, 22.161
24. Britton Deerfield, 2-6, 21.357