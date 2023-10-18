Advertisement

MHSAA Football Playoff Points

Oct. 17—PREP FOOTBALL

MHSAA Playoff Points

11-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Rockford, 8-0, 82.125

2. Northville, 8-0, 79.500

3. Davison, 8-0, 79.250

4. Lake Orion, 8-0, 78.625

5. Saline, 8-0, 78.375

6. Belleville, 8-0, 78.125

7. West Bloomfield, 6-2, 73.625

8. Utica Eisenhower, 7-1, 72.750

9. Grandville, 6-2, 72.125

10. Westland John Glenn, 7-1, 71.875

11. Southfield Arts & Technology, 7-1, 71.250

12. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-2, 69.250

13. Macomb Dakota, 6-2, 66.750

14. Novi, 6-2, 64.500

15. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 6-2, 60.875

16. Clarkston, 4-4, 59.500

16. Grand Blanc, 5-3, 59.500

18. Dearborn Fordson, 5-3, 58.875

19. Detroit Cass Tech, 6-2, 58.607

20. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5-3, 57.375

21. Grand Ledge, 6-2, 57.232

22. Lapeer, 5-3, 57.125

23. Detroit Catholic Central, 6-2, 57.097

24. Hudsonville, 5-3, 56.375

25. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 4-4, 56.250

26. Rochester Adams, 5-3, 55.625

27. Brighton, 4-4, 52.500

28. Romeo, 3-5, 51.750

29. Troy, 5-3, 50.625

30. Ann Arbor Huron, 4-4, 49.750

31. Holland West Ottawa, 3-5, 48.750

32. Oxford, 3-5, 46.750

33. Utica, 3-5, 46.625

34. East Kentwood, 3-5, 46.500

35. Brownstown Woodhaven, 3-5, 42.750

35. Howell, 3-5, 42.750

37. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 6-Feb, 42.250

38. Plymouth, 3-5, 42.000

39. Monroe, 3-5, 41.500

40. Hartland, 3-5, 41.250

11-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Grosse Pointe South, 7-1, 72.375

2. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 70.750

3. Portage Central, 7-1, 70.214

4. Birmingham Seaholm, 7-1, 69.286

5. Allen Park, 7-1, 67.750

6. Caledonia, 6-2, 67.625

7. Muskegon, 6-2, 66.375

8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 6-2, 65.250

9. Portage Northern, 7-1, 64.964

10. Byron Center, 7-1, 64.875

11. Dexter, 6-2, 64.750

11. Saginaw Heritage, 6-2, 64.750

13. Muskegon Mona Shores, 6-2, 62.750

13. Waterford Mott, 6-2, 62.750

15. East Lansing, 6-2, 61.821

16. Detroit U of D Jesuit, 6-1, 61.032

17. Birmingham Groves, 6-2, 60.875

18. Roseville, 6-2, 60.375

19. Milford, 6-2, 60.000

20. Port Huron Northern, 6-2, 59.500

21. Livonia Franklin, 5-3, 58.875

22. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 6-2, 56.375

23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 6-2, 56.000

24. Warren Mott, 5-3, 55.625

25. White Lake Lakeland, 5-3, 54.250

26. Midland, 5-3, 52.000

27. North Farmington, 4-4, 51.750

28. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 50.250

29. Livonia Churchill, 4-4, 48.750

30. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 48.000

31. Oak Park, 3-5, 46.411

32. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 3-5, 45.250

33. Lansing Everett, 4-4, 45.214

34. Midland Dow, 4-4, 44.500

35. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 5-3, 42.750

36. Detroit Renaissance, 4-4, 41.375

37. South Lyon East, 3-5, 41.250

38. Temperance Bedford, 3-5, 40.625

39. Jackson, 4-4, 40.125

40. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 3-5, 39.875

11-PLAYER DIVISION 3

1. Walled Lake Western, 7-1, 71.625

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 7-1, 70.625

3. Mount Pleasant, 7-1, 69.975

4. Mason, 8-0, 68.696

5. Auburn Hills Avondale, 7-1, 65.625

6. Gaylord, 8-0, 64.571

7. Port Huron, 7-1, 63.375

8. Parma Western, 7-1, 62.143

9. Southgate Anderson, 6-2, 61.607

10. DeWitt, 5-2, 59.536

11. Fenton, 6-2, 58.875

12. East Grand Rapids, 6-2, 58.250

13. Zeeland West, 6-2, 57.875

14. St. Joseph, 5-3, 56.339

15. Lowell, 5-3, 55.000

16. Stevensville Lakeshore, 5-3, 53.714

17. Trenton, 4-4, 52.875

18. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 6-2, 52.125

19. Riverview, 7-1, 52.000

20. Marquette, 5-2, 51.786

21. Coopersville, 6-2, 51.000

22. Grosse Pointe North, 6-2, 50.625

23. Zeeland East, 5-3, 49.875

24. Petoskey, 5-3, 48.482

25. Holly, 5-3, 47.375

26. River Rouge, 4-4, 46.556

27. Detroit Martin Luther King, 4-4, 46.458

28. Linden, 4-4, 46.125

29. Warren Fitzgerald, 4-4, 45.375

30. Cadillac, 4-4, 44.607

31. Grand Rapids Northview, 4-4, 44.500

32. Bay City Western, 4-4, 44.125

33. Redford Thurston, 5-3, 43.250

34. Richland Gull Lake, 5-3, 42.732

35. Cedar Springs, 4-4, 42.375

36. Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 3-5, 39.875

37. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5-3, 39.554

38. Jackson Northwest, 4-4, 39.125

39. Fowlerville, 3-5, 36.625

40. Sparta, 4-4, 36.125

40. Waterford Kettering, 3-5, 36.125

11-PLAYER DIVISION 4

1. Goodrich, 7-1, 62.000

2. Whitehall, 8-0, 61.250

3. Paw Paw, 8-0, 60.982

4. Redford Union, 7-1, 59.625

5. Chelsea, 7-1, 59.250

6. Harper Woods, 5-3, 57.875

7. Portland, 8-0, 57.375

8. Hastings, 6-2, 57.179

9. Carleton Airport, 7-1, 55.625

10. Lansing Sexton, 7-1, 55.250

11. Niles, 7-1, 55.000

12. Adrian, 6-2, 53.625

13. Spring Lake, 6-2, 52.125

14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 51.750

14. Grand Rapids South Christian, 6-2, 51.750

16. Croswell-Lexington, 7-1, 51.500

17. Freeland, 7-1, 50.750

18. Lake Fenton, 6-2, 49.750

19. Haslett, 5-3, 49.732

20. Marysville, 6-2, 49.625

21. Allendale, 6-2, 48.875

22. Big Rapids, 7-1, 48.125

23. Madison Heights Lamphere, 6-2, 47.625

24. Detroit East English, 5-3, 46.125

25. Charlotte, 6-2, 46.000

26. Ortonville Brandon, 4-4, 44.125

27. Tecumseh, 4-4, 43.732

28. Dearborn Divine Child, 4-4, 43.714

29. Wayland, 5-3, 42.750

30. Edwardsburg, 4-4, 42.250

31. Ionia, 4-4, 40.375

32. Sault Ste. Marie, 5-3, 38.732

33. Hamilton, 4-4, 38.500

33. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 3-5, 38.500

35. Vicksburg, 3-5, 38.250

36. Detroit Country Day, 3-4, 38.143

37. North Branch, 4-4, 37.250

38. Livonia Clarenceville, 3-Apr, 36.946

39. Ludington, 4-4, 36.500

40. New Boston Huron, 4-4, 35.875

11-PLAYER DIVISION 5

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 8-0, 69.000

2. Corunna, 8-0, 66.250

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7-1, 64.625

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 7-0, 59.732

5. Belding, 7-1, 55.375

5. Marine City, 7-1, 55.375

7. Williamston, 6-2, 55.000

8. Frankenmuth, 7-1, 54.125

9. Macomb Lutheran North, 7-1, 47.786

10. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 5-3, 46.875

11. Ogemaw Heights, 7-1, 46.661

12. Flint Hamady, 7-0, 46.446

13. Howard City Tri County, 7-1, 46.000

14. Gladwin, 7-1, 45.804

15. Detroit Southeastern, 5-3, 45.750

16. Kingsford, 7-1, 44.875

17. Romulus Summit Academy North, 6-2, 44.304

18. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 43.375

19. Armada, 5-3, 43.250

19. Muskegon Oakridge, 5-3, 43.250

21. Detroit Denby, 8-0, 42.250

22. Flat Rock, 5-3, 41.750

23. Berrien Springs, 5-2, 40.339

24. Birch Run, 5-3, 39.125

24. South Haven, 5-3, 39.125

26. Romulus, 4-4, 38.125

27. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 6-2, 37.000

28. Richmond, 4-4, 35.875

29. Comstock Park, 4-4, 35.125

30. Yale, 4-4, 34.625

31. Essexville Garber, 4-4, 34.000

32. Dundee, 5-3, 32.625

33. Warren Lincoln, 5-3, 32.125

34. Milan, 3-5, 31.125

35. Standish-Sterling, 4-4, 30.750

36. Dowagiac, 4-4, 30.286

37. Allegan, 4-4, 29.357

38. Benton Harbor, 3-5, 29.286

39. Detroit Cody, 4-4, 28.554

40. Newaygo, 3-5, 28.250

11-PLAYER DIVISION 6

1. Almont, 8-0, 59.875

2. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 8-0, 50.696

3. Constantine, 7-1, 48.125

4. Ecorse, 7-0, 47.536

5. Manistee, 6-2, 46.125

6. Kingsley, 6-2, 44.536

7. Gladstone, 6-2, 44.196

8. Negaunee, 7-1, 43.625

9. Detroit Edison, 6-2, 42.804

10. Chesaning, 7-1, 41.000

11. Reed City, 5-3, 40.875

12. Clawson, 6-2, 40.500

13. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 5-3, 40.357

14. Clare, 6-2, 40.125

15. Hart, 7-1, 38.875

16. Montague, 4-4, 37.625

17. Michigan Center, 6-2, 36.500

18. Kent City, 6-2, 36.375

19. Detroit Pershing, 5-3, 35.875

20. Ovid-Elsie, 4-4, 34.125

21. Detroit Old Redford, 7-1, 34.000

22. Grayling, 5-3, 33.982

23. Buchanan, 5-3, 33.786

24. Lansing Catholic, 3-5, 33.375

25. Central Montcalm, 4-4, 33.250

26. Clinton Township Clintondale, 4-4, 33.000

27. Boyne City, 4-4, 32.500

28. Lake City, 6-2, 32.125

29. Mason County Central, 5-3, 31.875

30. Olivet, 3-5, 31.750

31. Midland Bullock Creek, 5-3, 29.625

32. Ida, 4-4, 29.375

33. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 4-4, 28.804

34. Remus Chippewa Hills, 3-5, 27.500

35. Parchment, 4-4, 27.375

36. Calumet, 3-5, 26.750

37. Watervliet, 3-5, 26.536

38. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 4-4, 26.375

39. Durand, 3-5, 26.250

40. Houghton, 2-6, 24.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 7

1. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7-1, 55.429

2. Napoleon, 8-0, 44.000

2. North Muskegon, 8-0, 44.000

4. Millington, 8-0, 43.786

5. Clinton, 7-1, 43.429

6. Lawton, 7-1, 42.786

7. Menominee, 6-2, 42.292

8. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 4-4, 38.625

9. Charlevoix, 7-1, 38.232

10. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1, 36.875

11. Montrose, 6-2, 36.625

12. Manchester, 6-2, 34.500

12. Schoolcraft, 6-2, 34.500

14. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 6-2, 33.500

15. Benzie Central, 5-3, 32.750

15. Union City, 6-2, 32.750

17. Detroit Central, 4-4, 32.500

18. Beaverton, 5-3, 32.375

19. Cass City, 6-2, 32.000

20. Bath, 5-3, 31.500

20. Blissfield, 4-4, 31.500

22. Detroit Loyola, 3-5, 30.250

23. Traverse City St Francis, 3-4, 30.125

24. Grass Lake, 5-3, 29.500

25. Perry, 5-3, 29.125

26. Laingsburg, 4-4, 28.875

26. McBain, 5-3, 28.875

28. Sandusky, 5-3, 28.625

29. Burton Bendle, 4-4, 26.411

30. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 4-4, 26.375

30. Hemlock, 3-5, 26.375

32. Coloma, 3-5, 25.482

33. Houghton Lake, 4-4, 25.125

34. Leslie, 3-5, 24.000

35. Jonesville, 3-5, 23.375

36. Manistique, 4-4, 22.929

37. Ravenna, 3-5, 22.750

38. Sanford Meridian, 2-6, 22.625

39. Bad Axe, 3-5, 21.375

39. Lakeview, 3-5, 21.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 8

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 8-0, 43.542

2. New Lothrop, 7-1, 41.875

3. Ubly, 8-0, 41.750

4. Ithaca, 8-0, 40.750

5. Beal City, 8-0, 40.250

6. Hudson, 7-1, 39.375

7. Addison, 8-0, 38.500

8. Saugatuck, 7-1, 38.375

9. Fowler, 7-1, 37.875

9. Harbor Beach, 7-1, 37.875

11. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 7-1, 35.500

12. East Jordan, 7-1, 35.357

13. White Pigeon, 8-0, 34.417

14. Muskegon Catholic Central, 5-3, 34.375

15. Iron Mountain, 8-0, 34.304

16. Evart, 6-2, 34.125

17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6-2, 33.375

18. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 6-2, 32.625

19. Marlette, 6-2, 32.000

20. Frankfort, 6-2, 30.857

21. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 4-4, 29.292

22. Ishpeming, 5-3, 28.720

23. Burton Bentley, 6-2, 28.339

24. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 4-4, 27.625

25. Sand Creek, 4-4, 26.458

26. Bark River-Harris, 5-3, 26.429

27. Mount Clemens, 4-4, 26.250

28. Petersburg Summerfield, 5-3, 26.083

29. Maple City Glen Lake, 4-4, 25.482

30. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 4-4, 25.125

31. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, 5-3, 24.500

31. Centreville, 4-4, 24.500

33. Saginaw Nouvel, 3-5, 23.911

34. Saranac, 4-4, 23.375

35. Allen Park Cabrini, 3-5, 21.375

35. Decatur, 3-5, 21.375

35. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-5, 21.375

35. White Cloud, 4-4, 21.375

39. Detroit Douglass, 3-5, 21.000

40. Mancelona, 3-5, 20.482

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Pickford, 8-0, 36.250

2. Brown City, 8-0, 36.036

3. Kingston, 7-1, 34.411

4. St. Ignace, 7-1, 34.357

5. Norway, 6-2, 33.000

6. Alcona, 7-1, 32.750

7. Carson City-Crystal, 8-0, 32.500

8. Indian River Inland Lakes, 7-1, 32.107

9. Merrill, 7-1, 31.625

10. Marcellus, 6-2, 30.375

10. Mendon, 6-2, 30.375

12. Central Lake, 6-2, 30.107

13. Martin, 6-2, 30.000

14. Gobles, 6-2, 29.625

15. Mesick, 6-2, 29.196

16. Rudyard, 5-3, 29.071

17. Newberry, 6-2, 28.875

18. Gaylord St. Mary, 6-2, 28.500

19. Concord, 5-3, 27.839

20. Bellevue, 5-3, 27.250

21. Mayville, 5-3, 26.286

22. Brethren, 5-3, 26.179

23. Blanchard Montabella, 5-3, 25.750

24. Rogers City, 4-4, 25.571

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 8-0, 36.250

2. Climax-Scotts, 8-0, 34.375

3. Marion, 7-0, 34.107

4. Pittsford, 7-1, 32.000

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 7-1, 31.250

5. Portland St. Patrick, 7-1, 31.250

7. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 30.875

8. Bay City All Saints, 7-1, 30.714

9. Deckerville, 6-2, 30.536

10. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 7-1, 30.500

11. Posen, 7-0, 29.875

12. Morrice, 6-2, 29.250

13. Akron-Fairgrove, 6-2, 29.089

14. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-3, 28.375

15. Camden-Frontier, 5-3, 26.875

16. Powers North Central, 6-2, 26.304

17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 5-3, 26.125

18. Cedarville, 6-2, 25.125

19. Fulton, 5-3, 24.250

20. Colon, 4-4, 23.375

21. Litchfield, 4-4, 22.625

22. Ashley, 4-4, 22.464

23. New Haven Merritt Academy, 3-Apr, 22.161

24. Britton Deerfield, 2-6, 21.357