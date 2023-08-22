MHSAA football: Can Dan Purlee continue winning tradition at Edwardsburg?

EDWARDSBURG — Dan Purlee knows the job he’s stepping into.

After two years as an assistant coach for Edwardsburg football, Purlee steps into the head coaching role this season. He takes over a program that found tremendous success in the 28-year tenure of Kevin Bartz.

Bartz went 216-78 across that time, winning the Division 4 state championship in 2018, finishing state runner-up in 2017 and making eight state semifinal appearances — including last year, where the Eddies lost to eventual state champion Grand Rapids South Christian.

“We’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’ve got great coaches around me,” Purlee said. “I’ve got kids that are willing to work and want to succeed and want to get better. We feel pretty good with where we’re at and what we’re doing.”

The good thing for Purlee is he’s been around the Edwardsburg program for two years, which has made the transition to the big chair a little easier.

“Being here has helped tremendously,” Purlee said. “Obviously, learning the system, learning how they’ve done things here and, more importantly, developing relationships with these kids. I’ve been around a lot of these kids for a couple years now, and that’s the biggest thing about being a teacher and coach, is building those relationships and forming that trust. Being here has been very helpful.”

Purlee has been a head coach before, spending eight seasons at his alma mater, Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School. He found a lot of success leading the Rangers, posting a 70-22 record with six Southwest 10 conference, four district and two regional championships won.

Now, he gets to try and replicate that success at a program that knows a lot about winning.

“I think the kids are excited about this season,” Purlee said. “The culture is great. We’ve got good buy-in. The coaches are eager and ready to go, and the players are working hard.”

Purlee and his staff have the daunting task of replacing 28 seniors from last year’s team. The top five rushing options in the run-heavy Eddies offense from last year have all moved on in running backs Brett Allen (1,108 yards, 15 touchdowns in 2022), Andrew Colvin (971 yards, 13 touchdowns), Brendan Seabolt (618 yards, nine touchdowns), Mikey Pryor (378 yards, six touchdowns) and quarterback Brendan Madison (771 rushing yards, 141 passing yards, nine total touchdowns).

First-year Edwardsburg football head coach Dan Purlee knows opening with a defending state champion like West Catholic will be a good test for his team.

That leaves senior Keegan Parsons (40 carries for 323 yards and two touchdowns) as the top returner in the backfield. Others who will see significant reps from the running back spots are juniors Grady Ostrander, Carson Cebera and Oscar Morris.

Defensively, Morris is a key returner after being second in tackles with 70 a season ago. Senior Zac Zache also returns in the secondary after leading with five interceptions last year.

Edwardsburg's Oscar Morris (31) and Edwardsburg's Mikey Pryor (36) discuss defensive strategy during the Hastings-Edwardsburg high school football game on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

“Our experience, I guess if we have much, is more on the defensive side of the ball,” Purlee said. “Offensively, we are young and inexperienced at the varsity level, but we like what we have.”

The Eddies get a tough first test when they open their season Friday against Grand Rapids West Catholic, who won the MHSAA Division 6 state championship last year. The game was originally set for Thursday, but was moved back a day due to the forecasted heat indexes.

Edwardsburg played the Falcons in the season opener last year, losing 28-20 in Grand Rapids. This year’s game will be played at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg.

“It’ll definitely be a good measuring stick of where we’re at,” Purlee said. “We’re excited about the opportunity. Our kids thrive on playing in big games, and they’re used to playing in big games. We’re inexperienced at the varsity level, but these kids have been around the program enough to that what type of game this is and what type of intensity, focus and work we have to put into this game.”

With not a lot of depth, Purlee knows staying healthy all season will be important. If his team does that, Purlee thinks his team will have a chance to be successful once again.

“As long as we stay healthy and keep the same mentality and work ethic that we have right now, we’re going to be in good shape,” Purlee said.

