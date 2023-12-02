MHSAA football championships: West Jones vs. Grenada live updates in Class 5A title game
The Mississippi High School Activities Association football state championships continue Friday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss.
In the final game of the night, Grenada (11-3) will play West Jones (13-0) for the MHSAA 6A state title. Grenada defeated South Panola for the north-half championship last week. The Chargers are making their second state championship appearance and playing in the title game for the first time since 1948. They lost their only other appearance 26-20 to Picayune.
West Jones is no stranger to the state championship game. The Mustangs will be playing in the school's third title game since 2018. They last won a state championship in 2020, defeating West Point 33-27.
Follow along below for live updates during the game.
Pregame reading for West Jones vs. Grenada Class 6A MHSAA state championship game
