MHSAA football championships returning to Ole Miss

Aug. 24—The state's high school football championships are returning to Ole Miss, the MHSAA announced Thursday.

The school last hosted the title games in 2017. From 2013-19, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss hosted the championships on a rotational basis. When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, the MHSAA moved the games back to Jackson that season. They were then played at Southern Miss the following two years.

This season, the championship games will be played over three days, Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The MHSAA added a seventh classification this year, which pushes the event from two days to three.

The Class 1A game is set for 3:30 p.m. on that Thursday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, followed by the 5A game at 7.

The 2A and 6A championships will be played Friday, at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. On Saturday, play begins with the 4A title game at noon, followed by the 3A tilt at 3:30 and the 7A game at 7.

MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Thursday, Nov. 30

Class 1A game, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A game, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Class 2A game, 3:30 p.m.

Class 6A game, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Class 4A game, noon

Class 3A game, 3:30 p.m.

Class 7A game, 7 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com