MHSAA football championship games at a glance

Nov. 30—MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 1A

Biggersville (11-1) vs. Velma Jackson (13-0)

The Buzz

—Both teams are seeking their first state championship. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Names to Know

—Velma Jackson RB Gavin Griffin is the 2023 Mr. Football for Class 1A.

—Biggersville QB Drew Rowsey has thrown just one interception this season.

Stat Leaders

—Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey 63 of 86, 1,326 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT. ... RB/S Jathan Hatch 100 carries, 1,321 yards, 21 TDs; 8 catches, 197 yards, 4 TDs; 60 tackles, 9 INTs on defense. ... ATH Tre Gunn 55 touches, 1,105 yards, 23 TDs; 60 tackles, 8 INTs, 5 TDs on defense. ... FS Brooks Seago 80 tackles, 8 INTs.

—Velma Jackson: QB Terrelle Smith 69 of 126, 1,997 yards, 33 TDs, 3 INTs. ... RB Gavin Griffin 157 carries, 1,780 yards, 32 TDs. ... WR Lamar Kennedy 21 catches, 630 yards, 10 TDs. ... DE Tyshun Willis 104 tackles, 19 sacks, 2 blocked punts.

Game Keys

—Biggersville is a team that starts fast, having outscored opponents 198-32 in the first quarter this season.

—Velma Jackson will present the best air attack Biggersville has seen since Week 5 against Nettleton, when the Lions allowed 303 passing yards in a 32-21 loss.

CLASS 5A

West Point (10-3) vs. Laurel (8-6)

The Buzz

—Laurel has won three state championships, most recently in 2014. West Point owns 11 titles, the last one coming in 2019. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Names to Know

—West Point head coach Chris Chambless has led the Green Wave to eight straight state title games.

—Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest won back-to-back 3A championships at Collins (2014-15).

Stat Leaders

—West Point: RB Kahnen Daniels 260 carries, 2,484 yards, 26 TDs. ... QB/RB Quinterion Tillman-Evans 118 carries, 988 yards, 16 TDs; 7 of 15, 135 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. ... RB Keimon Ewing 96 carries, 652 yards, 7 TDs. ... DL Zay Lowery 52 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks.

—Laurel: QB Kobe Pierce 102 of 185, 1,532 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; 82 carries, 752 yards, 12 TDs. ... RB Brayden Jordan 287 carries, 1,803 yards, 21 TDs. ... ATH Tommaj Harris 459 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 85 tackles, 4 TFL on defense. ... DB Anthony Rogers 60 tackles, 4 INTs.

Game Keys

—As always, West Point will try to control possession via a ground game that's led by Daniels, a Florida commit.

—Laurel is familiar with tight games, with a 3-3 mark in games decided by less than 10 points.

