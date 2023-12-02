MHSAA football championship game at a glance

Dec. 2—MHSAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss

TODAY'S GAME

CLASS 7A

Starkville (10-3) vs. Oak Grove (12-1)

The Buzz

—This is the first football title game for the newly formed 7A. Starkville won the 6A crown last season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Names to Know

—Oak Grove QB/CB P.J. Woodland is committed to LSU.

—Starkville head coach Chris Jones owns two state titles, with the other coming at Kemper County in 2016.

Stat Leaders

—Starkville: QB Trey Petty 161 of 244, 2,255 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs; 130 carries, 873 yards, 10 TDs. ... RB Jay Stevenson 159 carries, 1,284 yards, 16 TDs. ... WR Braylon Burnside 59 catches, 1,006 yards, 15 TDs. ... LB Jermar McCarter 74 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks.

—Oak Grove: QB Anthony Maddox 192 of 294, 3,103 yards, 34 TDs, 4 INTs; 56 carries, 448 yards, 9 TDs. ...RB Kylin Champagne 160 carries, 906 yards, 13 TDs. ... WR/CB P.J. Woodland 59 catches, 1,266 yards, 10 TDs; 49 tackles, 5 INTs on defense. ... LB Malachi Henderson 127 tackles, 6 TFL.

Game Keys

—Starkville has a three-pronged rushing attack with Petty, Stevenson and Courtland Cooper (793 yards, 13 TDs).

—Starkville has forced 17 turnovers this season, but Maddox and his offense don't make many mistakes.

