MHSAA football 2023 preview: Who will be good from southwest Michigan? A breakdown of the area teams

Another season of Michigan high school football is set to kickoff this week.

While most teams were set to play Thursday, most games have been moved to Friday due to the forecasted heat indexes for the week. The temperature is expected to be over 100 degrees Thursday.

In southwest Michigan, traditional power Edwardsburg looks to replace the bulk of its production from a season ago. They also have a new coach in Dan Purlee, who replaces Kevin Bartz following a 28-year tenure. Purlee has been an assistant coach for the Eddies the last two seasons and spent seven years as the head coach at Cassopolis from 2012-19.

Along with a look at Edwardsburg, here is a breakdown of the other teams from across southwest Michigan that are in the South Bend Tribune coverage area.

Brandywine Bobcats

Brandywine's Brock Dye runs the ball during the Brandywine at Buchanan Division 6 district semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Buchanan High School.

Head coach: Justin Kinzie (4-6 in one season at school)

Conference: Lakeland

Division: 7

Last season’s record: 4-6 (1-3 Lakeland); lost to Lawton in Pre-District game

Key returnees: Carter Sobecki, junior, running back/linebacker; Kaeden Warfield, sophomore, wide receiver; Gavin Schoff, senior, offensive line/defensive line; Brock Dye, senior, running back/linebacker.

Key departures: Owen Hulett, quarterback; Michael Palmer, wide receiver/defensive back; Phillip McLaurin, linebacker.

Analysis: The Bobcats will look to take the next step as a program in year two under Kinzie. They’ll have some productive players back, notably Sobecki. As a sophomore, Sobecki led the team with 102 tackles on defense and 530 rushing yards on offense. Schoff (69 tackles) and Dye (60 tackles) returning give Brandywine it’s top three tacklers back from a season ago.

Replacing Hulett at quarterback will be key for the Bobcats, as he was the only one with significant playing time at the position last year. Senior Kevin Roberts, who attempted seven passes last season, is the projected starting quarterback.

Palmer did a little bit of everything for the team last year as well, catching six of Hulett’s seven touchdown passes, leading the team with five rushing touchdowns and also having a team-best three interceptions on defense.

The Bobcats will look to have a better finish to 2023, as they started 4-1 last year before losing its final five contests.

Buchanan Bucks

Head coach: Mark Frey (22-15 in four seasons)

Conference: Lakeland

Division: 6

Last season’s record: 8-2 (4-0 Lakeland); lost to Constantine in Pre-District game

Key returnees: Leland Payne, junior, running back/linebacker; Nicholas Finn, senior, running back/linebacker; AJ McLeod, senior, offensive line/defensive line; Dean Roberts, senior, offensive line/defensive line.

Key departures: Connor LeGault, quarterback/linebacker; Thomas Van Overberghe, wide receiver; Dillon Oatsvall, wide receiver/defensive back; Jack Ruth, wide receiver/linebacker.

Analysis: The good news for the Bucks is the bulk of its rushing production is back, as Payne led the team with 620 yards and Finn was second with 433 yards. Both had seven rushing touchdowns as well, tied for second on the team.

The bad news is almost all of the passing game production has graduated, with LeGault totaling 1,137 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. LeGault also led the way with nine rushing touchdowns and was a starter on defense. His top four targets of Van Overberghe, Oatsvall, Ruth and Jaxon Seddon have all graduated as well, leaving a lot of inexperience at quarterback and wide receiver for Buchanan.

Finn is a key returner on defense as well, having led the Bucks with 48 tackles last year. McLeod was third with 32 tackles, while Roberts led with 6.5 tackles for loss. Those three, along with Payne, will need to have big seasons again if Buchanan wants to make some noise in the postseason.

Edwardsburg Eddies

Edwardsburg players take the field prior to the Niles-Edwardsburg high school football game on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Head coach: Dan Purlee, 1st season at school (70-22 at Cassopolis from 2012-19).

Conference: Wolverine

Division: 4

Last season’s record: 11-2 (7-0 Wolverine); lost to Grand Rapids South Christian in Division 4 semifinals.

Key returnees: Oscar Morris, linebacker/running back; Zac Zache, defensive back; Keegan Parsons, running back.

Key departures: Brett Allen, running back/linebacker; Andrew Colvin, running back/linebacker; Brendan Madison, quarterback; Brendan Seabolt, running back; Mikey Pryor, running back.

Analysis: The Eddies graduated 28 seniors from a team that reached the Division 4 semifinals. Its top five rushing options from a run-heavy offense have moved on, leaving a lot of inexperience at the position. How the younger players develop will go a long way in determining whether Edwardsburg makes another deep run in the playoffs.

Niles Vikings

Niles head coach Scot Shaw talks with his team during the Niles-Edwardsburg high school football game on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Head coach: Scot Shaw (11-9 in two seasons at school; 189-66 in 25 total seasons at Three Rivers (MI) and Grandville (MI); 9-2 at FW Wayne in 2014; 12-39 in five seasons at Elkhart Memorial from 2015-19).

Conference: Wolverine

Division: 4

Last season’s record: 6-5 (3-4 Wolverine); lost to Edwardsburg in District semifinals.

Key returnees: Talon Brawley, senior, quarterback; Julian Means-Flewellen, senior, running back/cornerback; Paul Hess, junior, running back/linebacker; Sam Rucker, junior, running back/linebacker; Kaden Garrod, senior, fullback/linebacker; Jaden Ivery, senior, wide receiver; Alex Cole, senior, linebacker; Peyton Gordon, junior, linebacker; Braylon Schultz, junior, defensive back.

Key departures: None

Analysis: Under MHSFCA Hall of Fame coach Scot Shaw, the Vikings made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 last season. They were able to defeat Three Rivers in a pre-district game — just its second postseason win in program history — before losing a 24-17 contest to Edwardsburg in the District finals.

Niles closed the season on a roll, winning five in a row before the season-ending loss to the Eddies. It returns all of its key players from last year as well, setting the Vikings up as the top challenger to snap Edwardsburg’s 10-year reign atop the Wolverine Conference.

In 2022, Means-Flewellen had 825 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the team in both categories. Hess was right behind with 812 yards and eight touchdowns, while Rucker had 480 yards, Brawley 367 and Garrod 180 to give the Vikings five running backs returning with 180-plus yards on the ground from last year.

Defensively, Cole led with 105 tackles, while Hess had 89 and Rucker 79, the latter of which had 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks to lead the team in both departments. Five different players all had one interception, all of which return this year as well.

Cassopolis Rangers

Cassopolis' Jadyn Brown (8) passes the ball during the Cassopolis-Buchanan high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Buchanan, Michigan.

Head coach: Jeremiah Lee, first season

Conference: Southwest 10

Division: 8

Last season’s record: 0-9 (0-4 Southwest 10); did not qualify for postseason

Analysis: It’s a new slate with Lee now in charge of the Rangers. The program has struggled since the departure of Purlee as head coach, going 2-5 in 2020 and 5-5 in 2021 before a winless campaign last year.

Note: no other information on Cassopolis was made available by press deadline.

Dowagiac Chieftains

Head coach: Duane Davis (2-16 in two seasons at school)

Conference: Lakeland

Division: 5

Last season’s record: 2-7 (0-4 Lakeland); did not qualify for postseason

Analysis: After going 0-9 in the first season under Davis, the Chieftains were able to pick up two wins in his second season, knocking off Kalamazoo Loy Norrix and Cassopolis.

Note: no other information on Dowagiac was made available by press deadline.

