MHSAA Class 7A football: Here are seven bold predictions for the MHSAA's new classification

The 2023 MHSAA high school football season will look drastically different. The MHSAA executive committee voted 13-1 to approve a seventh classification in April 2022 and it will be implemented when the season starts in August.

Here are seven bold predictions for the first year of Class 7A in the MHSAA.

1. Nate Blount leads Class 7A in rushing and touchdowns

Brandon's chances of returning to a third-straight state championship appearance rest on Nate Blount's shoulders. The senior led the Bulldogs with 303 carries for 2,013 yards and 26 TDs in 14 games last season. He had 1,442 for 17 TDs as a sophomore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Blount finishes the 2023 season with 2,600 total yards and 35 TDs as Brandon pushes for another deep playoff run.

2. Oak Grove returns to the state semifinals

Oak Grove advanced to four consecutive state semifinal appearances from 2018-21. The Warriors and coach Drew Causey return to the final four this season.

Oak Grove is loaded with talent, including four-star recruits Anthony Maddox, PJ Woodland and Andrew Maddox. Anthony Maddox — a Texas A&M commitment — completed 62% of his passes for 2,198 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games last season. Mississippi State commitment PJ Woodland and Andrew Maddox will lead the Warriors' defense.

Advertisement

3. Tupelo's defense continues to dominate

Tupelo's opponents averaged 6.7 points per game last season — including a season-high 32 points from Starkville in the state semifinals. The Golden Wave are poised to have on of the best defenses in the state this year and returned four of their leading tacklers.

Texas A&M commitment Tristan Jernigan headlines those returners with 96 tackles, eight for loss and 8.5 sacks in 12 games. However, the return of Clifton Watkins and Shamaar Darden will also cause problems for offenses across the state.

FLORIDA FOOTBALL RECRUITING How Florida football, coach Billy Napier landed 4-star edge Jamonta Waller

Advertisement

TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH Top Mississippi high school football defensive backs to watch in 2023

4. Braylon Burnside has a better senior season than former Starkville legend AJ Brown

Mississippi State commitment Braylon Burnside was a catalyst in Starkville's championship run last season. The four-star recruit finished with 75 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 TDs in 15 games. This season Burnside will outperform another standout wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown had 83 catches for 1,371 yards and 13 TDs for Starkville as a senior in 2015. Burnside concludes his high school career with 1,400 yards and 15 TDs before joining the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

5. Daniel Hill accounts for 25 total TDs

Four-star recruit Daniel Hill wants to be utilized as a running back and slot receiver in college. Hill's versatility helped him finish with 1,013 rushing yards, 393 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games last season.

Hill is primed for a breakout season under new coach Marcus Boyles. The South Carolina and Alabama target dominates for the Wildcats and rushes for 1,200 yards along with 800 passing yards. Hill also increases his TDs to 25.

6. Gulfport surprises in Region 4

The arrival of former Ocean Springs coach Blake Pennock instantly changed the outlook of Class 7A-Region 4. The Greyhounds lost their coach and Alabama signee Brayson Hubbard, while the Admirals added a coach that went 23-2 in the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Gulfport returns eight of its top 10 tacklers from last season along with cornerback Prince Cottonham. The senior had 49 tackles and eight interceptions last season. Leading receiver Cameron Joseph also returns after finishing with 35 catches, 678 yards and seven TDs in 2022.

7. Noreel White leads St. Martin in total yards and interceptions in back-to-back seasons

Arkansas commitment Noreel White led St. Martin with 1,063 all-purpose yards, 13 TDs, 47 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games. White, a four-star recruit, was recruited as a wide receiver and defensive back by several SEC schools.

White will be Yellow Jackets' best player again this season. The senior finishes with 750 receiving yards, 400 rushing yards and five interceptions. Ole Miss and Mississippi State also continue to recruit the No. 9 recruit in the state.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA Class 7A football: Here are seven bold predictions for the MHSAA's new classification