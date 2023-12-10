MHS, UHS boys show strong offense in wins to close BFS Tip-Off Classic

Dec. 9—MORGANTOWN — The Morgantown High boys' basketball team continued its torrid start to the season Saturday with a 103-41 win over Parkersburg at University High on the final day of the BFS Tip-Off Classic.

The Mohigans (3-0), who have eclipsed 90 points in all three games this season, jumped out of the gates Saturday with a 24-2 run.

"I thought we had better energy out of the gate (Saturday), " MHS coach Dave Tallman said. "(Friday) I thought we came out a little flat. No matter what the opponent looks like, we've got to play our style every minute we're out there."

MHS has adopted a very fast play style this season, focusing on forcing turnovers in full-court press defense and scoring baskets in transition.

"If we're going to play the way we're playing, we're going to have to have crazy energy every night, ' Tallman said. "I thought (Saturday) was really good."

After making just four three-pointers on Friday, the Mohigans poured in 12 on Saturday, led by Izzy Everett's five.

"He had been in a little bit of a slump but we knew he'd shoot himself out of it, " Tallman said of Everett. "He's always staying after practice the longest and getting extra shots up. We knew he'd get out of that slump, it was just a matter of time."

Everett finished with a game-high 22 points, with five of his seven field goals coming from beyond the arch.

"Seeing that first one go in helps you for the entire game, especially when you get in a flow and it's a rhythm shot, " he said. "(The difference was) having confidence in myself, teammates having confidence in me and just going out there doing what I normally do."

Sharron Young, who is closing in on 1, 000 career points, finished second with 18 points while Jacob King had 15 and J. Shrewsberry added 13.

Isaac Dailey led Parkersburg with 17 points with five three-pointers of his own.

MHS will host the G-Ford Shootout next weekend. The Mohigans will play Shady Spring on Friday and Woodrow Wilson on Saturday.

University 91, Holy Family (Ky.) 41 MORGANTOWN—The BFS Tip-Off Classic came to a close Saturday evening with host University dropping Holy Family (Ky.) 91-41.

The Hawks (2-0) had 11 different scorers with Carson Ford's 13 points leading the way. John Coleman (12), Eli Kerpinski (12) and Zach Demidovich (10) also finished in double-figures.

University led 42-17 at halftime.

UHS poured in a dozen treys, led by three apiece from Ford and Kerpinski.

Jayden Owens led Holy Family with 14 points.

University will play in the G-Force Shootout at Morgantown High next week with games against Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring lined up.

BOX SCORES Morgantown 103, Parkersburg 41 MHS 24 35 29 15—103 PHS 4 15 18 4—41 MORGANTOWN (3-0)—Savage 3 2-2 8 ; Shrewsberry 5 0-0 13 ; Young 5 6-6 18 ; King 5 4-5 15 ; Everett 7 3-4 22 ; Colistra 2 1-2 5 ; M. Johnson 2 1-3 5 ; Hill 2 4-4 8 ; Frey 2 0-0 5 ; A. Johnson 1 0-0 2.

PARKERSBURG (0-2)—Rodriquez 1 0-0 2 ; Wilson 2 1-1 5 ; Dailey 6 0-0 17 ; A. Stalnaker 1 2-2 4 ; M. Stalnaker 2 1-3 5 ; Stanley 0 0-0 0 ; Anderson 2 0-2 4 ; Gribble 0 2-2 2 ; Walker 1 0-0 2 ; Williams 0 0-0 0.

3-Pt. Goals—Morgantown 12 (Everett 5, Shrewsberry 3, Young 2, King 1, Frey 1). Parkersburg 5 (Dailey).

University 91, Holy Family 41 HF 8 9 16 8—41 UHS 17 25 27 22—91 HOLY FAMILY—Postlewaite 1 0-0 2 ; Goodrish 1 0-0 2 ; A. Johnson 1 0-2 3 ; Q. Johnson 3 1-2 9 ; Sheffield 2 0-0 4 ; Terrel 0 3-4 3 ; Bromfield 1 1-2 4 ; Owens 6 0-1 14.

UNIVERSITY (2-0)—Fortney-Garbart 3 0-0 6 ; Coleman 6 0-0 12 ; Hudson 4 0-0 9 ; Jackson 3 1-4 8 ; Ford 5 0-0 13 ; Demidovich 4 1-4 10 ; Lewis 2 3-6 7 ; Henderson 2 0-0 5 ; Kleeh 2 1-1 6 ; Kerpinski 5 0-1 12 ; Vira 1 1-2 4.

3-Pt. Goals—Holy Family 6 (Owens 2, Q. Johnson 2, A. Johnson 1, Bromfield). University 12 (Kerpinski 3, Ford 3, Hudson 1, Jackson 1, Demidovich 1, Henderson 1, Kleeh 1, Vira 1).