MHS trapshooting squad celebrates strong season with end-of-year banquet

Jun. 11—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School trapshooting club concluded a successful season with an end-of-year banquet on Monday evening.

Dozens of the club's participants and their families gathered at the Mitchell Gun Club to receive awards, enjoy a meal provided by the local Pheasants Forever chapter Pheasant Country and take part in a friendly trapshooting competition.

There's plenty for the program to celebrate following its performance at the South Dakota trapshooting state tournament last weekend.

Mitchell proved itself one of the top teams in the state by shooting its way to a number of accolades.

The team won the male junior varsity championship and placed second in the male novice division. On the individual side, Mitchell's Mallory Fortin won the female varsity state championship by hitting the clay pigeon on 93 of 100 attempts, while Trinity Wilson shot an 88 to win the junior varsity female division and Garret Stone (90) won the male novice division.

The only disappointment came at the men's varsity level, where a handful of competitors shot below their season average, and the team missed out on the award stand.

"If they had had a better day, we would have won the varsity one, too. We were only a few targets out, but some of them struggled. But who really came through were our girls and our younger kids," Mitchell coach Jerry Opbroek said.

"It was a great season," senior Lucas Paul added. "A lot of kids shot pretty well as a whole."

When Opbroek and a handful of others started the high school club nearly a decade ago, they got 15 kids to come out the first year. This year there were 43 kids who competed in the state meet.

The majority of those individuals were at the gun range on Monday, and a handful of them received awards.

The honor of top high school girl went to Fortin, a junior, while eighth grader Trinity Wilson received the top middle school girl honor. For the boys, junior Trell Kaupp was named the top high school athlete, and eighth grader Gavin Paul was the middle school recipient.

Additionally, eighth grader Kyler Mayer was named the most improved shooter, upping his average score from 22.6 in 2023 to 37.1 this season, and senior Ally Henkel was named the sportsperson of the year.

"We always have a sportsperson of the year that we give to one of the kids that demonstrated good sportsmanship," Opbroek said. "They were always here. They were always helping others. They were the first ones to volunteer to go score or to go down and fill the traps and just overall have a good attitude."

Prior to the award ceremony was when the fun was had.

Opbroek kicked off the banquet by setting up a competition between the novice, junior varsity and varsity squads. Afterwards, kids, coaches and parents alike were invited to compete in a round of "Annie Oakley," a trapshooting game similar to "knockout" in basketball, where a group lines up and takes turns shooting.

"The first person calls for the target, and if they miss, the second person can shoot it, and if they miss, the third person can shoot it. If he hits it, the guy before him comes out, and goes to the end of the line," Opbroek explained.

The game lasted over 30 minutes.

"I've never done that at any sort of banquet," Paul said. "It's a great time. And everybody here loves the sport. They love to watch it. If they're a parent, sibling, they just love to come see it."