MHS track and field, boys tennis schedules altered due to weather

Apr. 25—MITCHELL — With rainy and windy conditions on the way for Friday and into the weekend, the Mitchell High School athletics calendar underwent a handful of changes.

Boys tennis was originally scheduled to compete at the Rapid City Invite on Friday and Saturday, which has been canceled. The Kernels' next scheduled action is Monday, April 29, in a home quadrangular against Pierre, Yankton and Vermillion.

Softball had a pair of home games postponed. Friday's date with Pierre was pushed back to Tuesday, April 30, while the Saturday contest against Rapid City Central is pending a makeup date.

Mitchell Middle School's track and field meet at Huron has also been canceled.

The Parkston Invite golf meet, which was set for Friday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell, was also canceled.