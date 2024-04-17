MHS names interim baseball coach

Apr. 16—Meridian High School graduate Tommie Brown has been named interim head baseball coach of the MHS Wildcats, the school district announced Tuesday afternoon.

The MPSD school board approved Brown's appointment during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

"We are excited to announce one of our own to lead the Wildcats," MPSD Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. "Coach Brown was a four-year starter at Meridian High School, and it's only fitting for him to start his head coaching career in the new state-of-the-art baseball/softball facility on campus in 2025."

Brown will be taking over for coach Michael Lindsey, who is leaving Meridian at the end of the school year to be closer to family, according to a district spokesman.

Lindsey, who took over as head baseball coach at Meridian High in summer 2022, was one of 25 coaches from around the state selected for the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship earlier this year.

A 2012 graduate of MHS, Brown played collegiately at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois. He continued his education at Mississippi State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. He currently is working on his master's degree.

Brown has coached as an assistant coach with the Wildcats for the past two years. He started the East Mississippi Elite, a competitive travel team he has coached for the last six years.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Coach Tommie Brown as the new leader of the MHS baseball program," said MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter. "Our baseball program is gaining momentum, and I look forward to watching Coach Brown guide our student-athletes to success in the classroom and on the baseball field."

Brown and D'asia Overstreet have two sons, Ty'lian Brown and Kaven Brown.

He will be introduced to Wildcat fans and the media at a press conference at noon on Monday, April 22, in the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Meridian High School.

