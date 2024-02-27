MHC announces all-conference basketball teams

Feb. 26—Sunday, the Mid-Hoosier Conference basketball coaches for both boys and girls met to vote on the all-conference basketball teams.

North Decatur was the regular season conference champions. Head Coach Doug Laker was selected as MHC Coach of the Year.

The Lady Chargers had four players named to the all-conference first team: Madi Allen, Kelsey Haley, Clare Kinker and Ella Kunz. Sydney Rohls was named to the honorable mention team.

South Decatur put two players on the first team: Kylie Best and Makayla Somers. Molly Eden and Paige McQueen were both named to the honorable mention team.

Other members selected to the first team for the girls were Alyssa Benson of Waldron, Norah Berkenstock of Hauser, Grace Fisher of Waldron, Jayla Keithley of Morristown, Danika Rutledge of Morristown and Tanna Tatlock of Southwestern (Shelby).

Other players named honorable mention were Hauser's Bella Kilps, Waldron's Alivia Fischer, Waldron's Emerson Lindsey, Edinburgh's Kenna Streeval and Edinburgh's Kyah Streeval.

For the boys, Hauser went undefeated in conference play to win the regular season title. Hauser Head Coach Trent Moorhead was named MHC Coach of the Year.

Two Chargers were named to the first team: Owen Eldridge and Kaden Muckerheide.

For South Decatur, Jacob Scruggs was named to the first team. Colby Rathburn was selected as honorable mention.

Members of the first team included Hauser's Kameron Blair, Edinburgh's Austin Brockman, Morristown's Kellin Crim, Hauser's Ledger Gelfius, Hauser's Stryker Gill, Southwestern's Benjamin Kahler, Edinburgh's Connor Ramey, Waldron's Lucas Shaw and Hauser's Taeshaun Tungate.

Earning honorable mention status were Hauser's Alex Cord, Waldron's Max Jones, Morristown's Colin Kieninger, Waldron's Keith Settles and Southwestern's Carter Snepp.

