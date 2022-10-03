Mfiondu Kabenglele Boston Celtics highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets (10/2): 10 points, 3 rebounds

He might have only seen the floor for a mere 11 minutes of game time, but it sure felt like Boston Celtics two way big man Mfiondu Kabengele was in the game a lot longer than that given how big of an impact his high-energy style of play had on the game.

In the Celtics’ 134-93 blowout of the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of Boston’s slate of 4 preseason exhibition contests, the Florida State product looked every bit the legitimate depth option in the Celtics’ frontcourt they have been hoping he would be. Putting up 10 points and 3 rebounds with just 1 turnover and as many personal fouls, Kabengele played an excellent game in his limited run.

Shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and 1-of-1 from deep while sinking his sole free throw attempt, there’s little to criticize in the two way big’s preseason debut.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see him in action for yourself courtesy of the Bllen YouTube channel.

