MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Antony Chau

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Antony Kin San Chau (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated July 9, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between February 2016 and April 2017, the Respondent failed to fulfill his responsibilities as Ultimate Designated Person with respect to concerns that an Approved Person at the Member was not accurately recording Know-Your-Client information, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.5.2 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Commencing on or about October 30, 2016, the Respondent while acting in the capacity as Ultimate Designated Person, failed to take adequate steps to ensure the Member's compliance with the terms of an Order of a MFDA Hearing Panel dated July 8, 2014 in MFDA File No. 201406, contrary to the terms of the Order and MFDA Rules 2.5.2 and 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

