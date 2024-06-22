Meyersdale senior Izabella Donaldson voted Somerset County MVP for 3rd straight season

Meyersdale senior right-handed pitcher Izabella Donaldson was voted Somerset County most valuable player for the third straight season when the teams were announced Friday.

After leading the Red Raiders to their fourth straight District 5 Class 1A title and an Inter-County Conference West Division championship, Tim Miller was named coach of the year for the fourth consecutive year.

Donaldson, signed to play softball at Frostburg State, went 20-3 with a 1.11 ERA and 234 strikeouts over 126 innings as a senior. She allowed just two extra-base hits and permitted 61 knocks. She batted .456 with a .500 on-base percentage, .899 slugging percentage, nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

Over her career, she went 60-7 with a 1.27 ERA and 666 strikeouts in 3531/3 innings. She collected a career .500 average with 155 hits, 140 runs, 149 RBIs, 30 doubles, nine triples, 33 home runs, .542 on-base percentage and .974 slugging percentage. Donaldson struck out just 16 times over four seasons and she led the Red Raiders to three straight WestPAC titles (2021-23).

Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elsie Barna, Coral Prosser and Elena Ritchey; Meyersdale’s Laurel Daniels; Rockwood’s Miley Pletcher; Shade’s Kori Boozer, Tara Corradini and Payton Maddy; Somerset’s Savannah Landis; and Windber’s Kaylie Gaye were named to the first team.

On the second team were Meyersdale’s Jessica Daughton, Kendell Donaldson, Marcella Dupre and Zoe Hetz; Rockwood’s Elika Pletcher and Brooke Snyder; Shade’s Patty Kovacs; Somerset’s Riley Wiencek; and Windber’s Angel James and Skylee Miller.

Honorable mention included Berlin Brothersvalley’s Taylor Hillegass and Sydney Walker, Conemaugh Township’s Taylor Jarvis and Haylee Thomas, Meyersdale’s Amber Long and Izza Sleasman, North Star’s Kaylee Brant and Ryleigh Grove, Rockwood’s Sydney Beals and Lillian Hetz, Shade’s Kaylee Jamison and Jaedyn Krupper, Somerset’s Elly Fletcher and Brooklynn Thomas, Turkeyfoot Valley’s Rhylan Rugg and Maleigha Younkin and Windber’s Rylee Baer and Aaliyah James.