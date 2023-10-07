Meyersdale no match for unbeaten Northern Bedford County

MEYERSDALE — Northern Bedford football has been virtually an unstoppable force in the regular season with quarterback Eion Snider under center. Meyersdale saw firsthand the capabilities of the senior quarterback Friday night.

Snider tossed two touchdown passes and blocked a punt on special teams to set up his own rushing touchdown as Northern Bedford remained unbeaten with a 43-6 drubbing of Meyersdale.

“Just having a guy like that that can do anything is awesome,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said of Snider. “Testament to him. He’s one of those kids that wants to be the best at everything he does. He hates to lose no matter what it is. He’s awesome to watch, and he’s been a joy to have on our team.”

Snider finished 7 of 11 for 109 yards and two touchdowns, a 10-yard toss to Aaron Bowers and a 6-yard flip to Ben Gable. He also had 93 yards rushing on five carries.

Stunning defeat Conemaugh Valley rallies from two scores down to shock Conemaugh Township

Less than two minutes to play before halftime with Meyersdale set up to punt inside its own territory, Snider broke through and stuffed punter Blake Marteeny. It took just one play from there for the Black Panthers to cash in when Snider turned a designed quarterback run into a 28-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Running back Adam Johnson put the punctuation mark on the frantic sequence of plays by rushing for the 2-point conversion to put the Black Panthers up 23-0 at halftime.

"Up to that point, that definitely swung things a little bit just based on the pace of the game,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said of the momentum switch in the waning minutes of the first half. “The punt block was big on their part, and it kind of just seemed like they took off from there.”

Meyersdale’s usual plan of grinding out yards on the ground to stay ahead of the chains worked in spurts but not nearly enough to keep it in the game.

Senior running back Ian Brenneman managed only 22 yards rushing on nine carries. Three of those runs were stopped for negative yards. Freshman Spencer Whitfield added 45 yards rushing on nine attempts.

Meyersdale starting quarterback Lance Jones went just 8-for-18 passing for 62 yards and two interceptions, one that was returned for a 10-yard pick-six by Wyatt Clouse.

With the starters out of the game, Meyersdale backup quarterback Drake Sellers broke up the shutout on what effectively was the last play of the game when he hit freshman Gavan Steinberg for a 19-yard touchdown with just 2.3 seconds left.

Northern Bedford hosts another new ICC South opponent North Star on Friday. Meyersdale welcomes Brownsville for a non-conference contest on Friday.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Meyersdale football on wrong end of lopsided loss to Northern Bedford