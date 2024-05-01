Meyersdale crushes Southern; East Hardy drops playoff opener

May 1—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Meyersdale plated 15 runs in the first inning to rout Southern, 16-0, in three innings Tuesday.

Meyersdale improve to 15-1 with the win, with its lone loss coming coming to unbeaten Allegany, 2-0, on April 22.

Amber Long and Laurel Daniels hit home runs Tuesday for Meyersdale, and Izabella Donaldson and Kendell Donaldson both doubled.

Izabella Donaldson threw three shutout innings of one-hit ball to earn the win, striking out six and walking none.

Bailey Schmidt took the loss in the circle for Southern. Ten of the 16 runs surrendered by Rams pitching were unearned.

Adeline Wilson singled for Southern's lone hit.

Southern (9-7) was at No. 1 Allegany on Wednesday and is at Northern on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Tucker County 8, East Hardy 0

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Peyton Hicks threw a complete-game shutout, and Tucker County beat East Hardy, 8-0, in five innings Tuesday to open the Class A, Region II, Section 1 playoffs.

Tucker plated there runs in the second inning and five in the fourth.

Hicks tossed five shutout frames of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks. Addison Hicks, Rachel Felton and Reagan Herron recorded RBIs.

Madison Strosnider took the loss for East Hardy, allowing five earned runs in four innings.

East Hardy, seeded fifth in the section, will play the loser of Petersburg and Moorefield on Thursday night in an elimination game.

Tucker County traveled to top-seeded Pendleton County on Wednesday.