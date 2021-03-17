Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cwik
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Heat are parting ways with Meyers Leonard. The team pulled off a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday that sent Leonard to Oklahoma City in exchange for Trevor Ariza, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard is away from the Heat after he made an anti-Semitic remark on Twitch.

While the Thunder technically acquired Leonard, he's not expected to play for the team, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

Meyers was reportedly only acquired because his salary was needed to make the deal work.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories