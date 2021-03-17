Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

The Miami Heat are parting ways with Meyers Leonard. The team pulled off a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday that sent Leonard to Oklahoma City in exchange for Trevor Ariza, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City is finalizing a trade to send Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick. Leonard must still waive his no-trade clause because of the one-year Bird restriction on his deal, which he’s expected to do for Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Leonard is away from the Heat after he made an anti-Semitic remark on Twitch.

While the Thunder technically acquired Leonard, he's not expected to play for the team, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

Meyers Leonard won’t be joining the Thunder. His contract was just the vehicle to making the deal work, and for OKC to extract a little value out of Ariza. Also, OKC may be able use Leonard’s contract again in a future deal before the deadline. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 17, 2021

Meyers was reportedly only acquired because his salary was needed to make the deal work.

This story will be updated.