Meyers Leonard pulls up from Damian Lillard range, learns quickly he's not Damian Lillard

Meyers Leonard pulls up from Dame range, learns quickly he's not Damian Lillard originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s Christmas Day!

There’s stockings, presents, endless eating and NBA basketball!

In the first game of the day, the Miami Heat took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Certainly, there was a lot of intrigue around Jimmy Butler and Zion Willamson, but it was former Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard who was making headlines after he pulled up from DEEP.

Who does he think he is, Damian Lillard?!

Leonard is a career 39% three-point shooter, but that’s a little too far.

It caught the attention of many, questioning the shot selection and the comparisons to Damian Lillard.

But, as we all know, here's only one Logo Lillard.

Meyers laughed it off after the game. It's not like it was an air ball.

Better luck next time, Meyers.

The Trail Blazers point guard told reporters he's informed head coach Terry Stotts that he's going to be taking half court shots this season. And who's to stop him. Nobody.

Despite Leonard's miss, the Heat still defeated the Pelicans 111-98.