Meyer, Tebow featured in upcoming Netflix documentary on Florida football

The Urban Meyer years at the University of Florida produced some of the most memorable moments in program history, both good and bad.

Netflix’s Untold series is dedicating a chunk of its third season (Vol. 3) to the “Swamp Kings,” and a preview for the upcoming release reveals that Meyer and Tim Tebow will be featured in the documentary.

Untold: Swamp Kings is scheduled to debut on Aug. 22, according to the site. Unlike the other three roughly hour-long episodes in the series, the Gators’ story will be told over four 45-minute episodes.

“At Gator football, there’s no second-place trophies,” coach Meyer says before ending the preview with, “this is going to be un-expletive-believable.”

It’s almost a guarantee that Meyer and Co. won’t be laying all the cards on the table, but that era of Gator football had so much going that even 25% of the dirt would make for good television.

The other three episodes in the series will focus on Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer; legendary Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and his party-boy lifestyle, and Victor Conte’s infamous doping scandal that involved Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery.

