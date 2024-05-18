Meyer sets school record at sectional

May 17—WESTFIELD — It didn't quite end the way Tyler Meyer wanted it to on Thursday night at the Westfield Sectional.

Meyer placed sixth in the 800-meter run, seeing his season come to an end. But his time of 1:59.21 set the Tigers school record, breaking the record of Robby Muse-Myers of 1:59.43.

"The goal was definitely to make it to regionals, but my bigger goal was to leave a mark," Meyer said. "I think getting the school record was the best way to do that."

Meyer had been knocking on the door of the record and breaking the two-minute barrier for most of the season.

He ran 2:00.37 at the Zionsville Invite, then 2:00.82 at the Sagamore Conference Meet, placing second.

He finally got under the barrier on Thursday.

"It was definitely a great feeling," Meyer said. "I have been battling for that sub-2:00 ever since I started running the 800. To finally get that, it's a big weight off my shoulders and I don't have to worry about that."

Meyer, a junior, knocked more than five seconds off his time from the end of last season, when he finished with a 2:04.53 at the sectional.

He has been steadily improving, having a good cross country season, and continuing through the winter and spring.

"I like the consistency in my training," Meyer said. "I just continue to work hard and give it 100% every day."

With his junior year behind him now, Meyer is heading into an off-season feeling good about where he is at as he heads into his senior year.

"I'm happy with where I am now, and I'm hoping next year I can make it out of the sectional and see where that can take me," Meyer said.

Meyer had one of several good performances for the Tigers, who placed sixth at the sectional.

Kaden Lark placed second in the high jump, matching the state standard of 6-feet-4-inches.

Also advancing thanks to hitting the standard was Jeremiah Howard, who placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 22-feet-4.25-inches.

The Lebanon 4x100 team of Howard, Lark, Cisco Lyindula and Trey Ries earned a callback with a time of 43.74.

Also scoring from county teams: Lebanon's Daniel Richards (fifth, 300-hurdles), Ries (fifth, 200-meters), Luyindula (sixth, 400-meters), Western Boone's Mason Tomes (sixth, 100-meters), Western Boone's Wyatt Dickey (sixth, shot put) Lebanon's Donyell Moore (seventh, high jump), the Lebanon 4x800 team of Meyer, Brynner Sloan, Carter Hammons and Isaac Harvey (seventh), the Lebanon 4x400 team of Luyindula, Harvey, Meyer and Curtis Hicks (seventh), the Western Boone 4x800 team of Brennan Bivens, Brawn Puckett, Graham Cavins, and Carter Hanna (eighth), the Western Boone 4x400 team of Carson Saunders, Malaki Christy, Nate Thompson and Isaac Threlkeld (eighth), Lebanon's Jack Howard (eighth, pole vault) and Lebanon's Reece Guyman (eighth, long jump).

Zionsville

The Zionsville track and field team placed third overall at Plainfield.

The Eagles started the meet off with a bang, winning the 4x800 in a sectional record time of 7;55.44. Winning team members were Dominick Dell, Michael Scholson, John Bailey and Jack Turnbull.

Evan Mayo later set the sectional and school record in the 800, winning in 1:52.75.

Cam Mullens was a third winner for the Eagles, taking the 400 in a time of 48.99 seconds.

Jack Turnbull advanced to the regional, placing second in the 1,600 in a time of 4:22.67. Sam Spees advanced to the regional in the 3,200-meter run, placing second in 9:26.52.

Finn Essley was third in the discus in a state standard 167-feet-4-inches, punching his ticket to the regional.

Zionsville also got a regional callback in the 4x400, with the team of Seth Copner, Sean Myers, Samuel Nefouse and Anderson Varner placing fourth in 3:26.40. Ryan Skura earned a callback in the high jump after placing fourth, clearing 6-feet-1-inch, and Akagha Mbanu earned a call back in the 100-meter dash, placing fifth in 11.18.

Also scoring for the Eagles: Micah Morris (seventh, 110-hurdles), John Bailey (seventh, 800), Joseph Jefferson (eighth, 300-hurdles), Ben Shuster (fifth, 200), Nolan White (seventh, 3,200) and Elijah Bineyard (fifth, 1,600).

The regional is set for next Thursday at Lafayette Jeff, starting at 6 p.m.

The top-3 finishers from each of the the eight regionals, plus anyone hitting the state standard, advance to state.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.