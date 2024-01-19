New Mexico's leading tackler announces he's entering transfer portal

Jan. 18—The portal never truly closes.

New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco announced Thursday his intentions of entering the transfer portal via a post on social media. He is the second defensive player to do so this week, following safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister's announcement on Tuesday.

While the fall transfer window technically ended in early January, Marenco is set to enter as a graduate transfer and can declare at any point.

"I'd like to thank (former New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales), the entire UNM coaching staff (and) training room staff for everything that they have done for me over the years," Marenco wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "and teammates I went to battle with. I gave my heart and soul to the university during my time here. Lastly, thank you to the 505 and the fans that came out and showed love every game, I will forever hold those amazing memories.

"With that being said, after a long talk with my family and much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

After recovering from a torn ACL in 2022, Marenco played through a litany of injuries to lead UNM in total tackles (66) and earn All-Mountain West honorable mention marks as a junior in 2023.

The El Paso native and team captain departs Albuquerque with 97 career tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Following UNM's season-ending 44-41 loss to Utah State on Nov. 24, Marenco (a team-high 11 tackles against the Aggies) was asked about the portal opening on Dec. 4 and if he planned on staying with the Lobos despite uncertainty around the program.

"I'm a die-hard," he said in a postgame press conference. "I ride with Coach G, you know. Coach G really welcomed me into the family — he brought me in, him and his family, (Sandra Gonzales, his wife). They really mean a lot to me, and just being a Lobo, they recruited me out of high school.

"I just don't see myself anywhere else."

Gonzales was fired one day later, kicking off a wave of portal departures prior to Bronco Mendenhall being hired in early December. Marenco, seen in team workout videos as late as Tuesday, is the 21st player on UNM's 2023 roster to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, three players (safety Christian Ellis, running back Andrew Henry, safety Tavian Combs) entered the portal but later withdrew.

UNM announced 19 new transfer additions and started offseason workouts on Tuesday.