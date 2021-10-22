New Mexico vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

New Mexico vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: New Mexico (2-5), Wyoming (4-2)

New Mexico vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

It’s been a wee bit of a struggle for New Mexico – to be nice about it.

The offense is sputtering, but overall the run defense hasn’t been all that bad – top rushing offenses aside – and the secondary hasn’t been all that awful.

The Lobos have allowed just two touchdown passes in the last four games and haven’t been totally destroyed through the air – they haven’t allowed 300 passing yards.

Wyoming isn’t efficient through the air, it’s only averaging 333 yards per game in all, and it’s struggling to score with just 14 points in the last two games. But …

Why Wyoming Will Win

Yeah, the New Mexico offense.

The Lobos can’t run the ball even a little bit – failing to get to 70 yards in any of the last three games and failing to get to 100 in four of the last five.

The Lobos are now dead last in the nation in total offense, second-to-last in scoring O – they’ve scored 37 points over the last five games – and they can’t seem to move the chains even a little bit.

Two early Wyoming scoring drives might end this.

What’s Going To Happen

Two early Wyoming scoring drives will end this.

The Cowboy attack might not be anything special, but it also had to deal with the Air Force and Fresno State defenses over the last two games. It’s not going to go off against the Lobos, but it won’t need to. New Mexico will struggle to put points on the board.

New Mexico vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Wyoming 27, New Mexico 10

Line: Wyoming -20, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

