New Mexico vs. Wyoming: Keys For A Lobos Win

Lobos have given Cowboys a challenge lately

New Mexico looking for the upset

WEEK 5: New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MW) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1,

0-0 MW.)

WHEN: Saturday, September 30— 2 PM MST

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium (29,181)

TV: Mountain West Network

RADIO: Lobo Sports Network

SERIES RECORD: Wyoming is 40-35, New Mexico is 20-16 in Laramie

LAST MATCHUP: October 8, 2022 – Wyoming won in Albuquerque last year

27-14

WEBSITES: GoWyo.com, the official Wyoming athletics website; GoLobos.com, the official New Mexico athletics website.

GAME NOTES: Wyoming | New

Mexico

ODDS: Wyoming -14

OVER/UNDER: 41.5 points

The New Mexico Lobos, under fourth-year coach Danny Gonzales,

come to Laramie in both teams’ first Mountains West Conference games of the year.

The Cowboys and Lobos games of history have proven to be very classic Mountain West battles that are very physical and go down to the wire type of games.

The Wyoming Cowboys look for their fourth home win to improve to 4-1. Wyoming has won 7 of its last nine home games, but UNM looks to be the spoiler.

New Mexico is looking to go 3-2 and 1-0 in Mountain West Play and is on the upswing as a team.

Wyoming Quarterback Andrew Peasley is completing 52.3 percent of his passes for 381 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Cowboys Wide Receivers Wyatt Wieland and Ayir Asante have combined for 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns. At the same time, John Michael Gyllenborg has eight receptions. The Wyoming Cowboys ground game averages 168.5 yards per contest, and Harrison Waylee leads the way with 266 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico has had the Pokes number since head coach Craig Bohl took over the program in 2014, winning six of the ten exciting games.

This will be the third time these teams have opened the Mountain West Conference schedule against each other, with the Lobos getting the better end.

Despite having one of the worst offenses in college football last season, the Lobos have been anything but lifeless with the addition of UAB OC transfer Bryant Vincent.

It’s been a night and day difference in the talent, the scheme, and the leadership under OC Bryant Vincent, with Dylanb Hopkins at the helm as the Quarterback.

UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins commands the new-look New Mexico offense and has added a needed explosion with talent at both the running back and receiver positions.

Dylan Hopkins connected on 9/17 with 192 yards through the air and one touchdown against UMass last week. He had a QB rating 167.2 and walked away from the game without throwing a pick.

With the addition of a TCU transfer receiver (Caleb Medford, transfers from Alabama State running back Jacory Merrit & WR Jeremiah Hixon, and UAB transfer Ryan Davis, 6-5 DJ Washington from Iowa Central.

Duece Jones and Caleb Medford have combined for 301 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Andrew Erickson has ten receptions.

The Lobos have explosive players that Hopkins can throw to add the transfers to talented wide receivers already on the team, Luke Wysong, Andrew Erickson, and Duece Jones.

Last week’s leading rusher for the Lobos was Sherod White. White was the best rusher for the Lobos, with 14 totes for 69 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

The New Mexico Lobos ground game averages 169.3 yards per contest. Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads the way with 328 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, New Mexico is allowing 30 points and 396 yards per game. Tavian Combs leads the New Mexico Lobos with 33 tackles, Kyler Drake has 1.5 sacks, and Zach Morris has four pass deflections.

For the Pokes, they are allowing 25 points and 377.5 yards per game. Easton Gibbs leads the Wyoming Cowboys with 35 tackles, DeVonne Harris has two sacks, and Wrook Brown has two interceptions.

A New Mexico victory comes from…

A Lobo victory will require this offense, led by UAB Blazer transfer Dylan Hopkins, to have long scoring drives to keep the Pokes offense off the field.

Hopkins is listed as 3rd in the Mountain West Conference, with a quarterback rating of 146.7.

He is listed through week four only behind Mikey Keene at Fresno State, with a 151.4 rating, and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, with a 150.5 rating from Colorado State.

So, one of the reasons for the Lobo’s success is the very large offensive Lines the Lobos have under the tutelage of a UAB transfer who followed Coach Cam Blankenship, who can flat-out coach the big guys in the trench.

The Lobo offensive line is massive up front, with each player well over 300lb per position. There is a reason Hopkins has time to throw, and Merritt is one of the leading rushers in the Mountian West Conference.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, “Bill” as the family nicknames him, is second in the MWC with 328 yards, seven TDs, and a whopping 6.8 yards per carry.

He is one of those FBS players who has the potential to play on Sundays if he continues to develop and get bigger, faster, and more robust.

Danny Gonzales is cleaning house on the offensive staff from

last year and hiring Coach Bryant; Blankenship continues to show what a great hire he was. Numbers don’t lie.

Consider this: last year’s Lobo offense was dead last in total offense at 125 in FBS and now is listed at 38th, a jump of 87 spots. It reminds me of when Rocky Long came to help Gonzales out as the Defensive Coordinator. The Lobos jumped 55 spots on total Defense.

This year’s current Lobos total Defense in FBS is listed at 93, giving up 398 yards per game, compared to last year in 2022, finishing at 61, giving up 360.2 yards per game.

Once this Lobo defense, especially in the secondary, can develop and not give up big backend plays, this Lobo team will be easily the most improved team in the Mountain West Conference.

Gonzales stated that his young secondary needs to grow up quickly for his Lobo defense to be effective against their opponents.

A Lobo victory will require the secondary to finally have a complete game and not give up the big plays that have seemed to come every round until they stop them.

So this is when Gonzales hopes to bring balance on both sides of the ball to help the Lobos win ball games.

A victory on the road against the Cowboys is a massive incentive to this year’s Lobo squad, who are coming into their own as a team given all the transfers brought on board. The Lobos must control the time of possession on offense to keep the Pokes offense from long scoring drives.

They were 13tin the country with a time of living for the first three games of the year with an average of 33 minutes and 30 seconds up until they played Appalachian State.

Keeping the Pokes’ Andrew Peasley off the field as much as possible will bode well for the Lobos, as they have more than enough firepower on offense to pull the upsets.

New Mexico’s strength for many years, which is this writer’s opinion, is that they tend to have more athleticism on the field to counter the brute force strength in the trenches of a team like the Cowboys.

There is too much incentive for the Lobos not to win this game, to go 3-2 and 1-0 in Mountain West Play.

This game would be massive for this program to come out victorious; the thought of them going bowling this year would be soon in the conversation as they are that close to being a very good team.

With the Lobo team’s help on both the Offensive and defensive side of the ball, Danny Gonzales pulls off one of his most significant victories on the road in his four years.

New Mexico 35 – Wyoming 31

